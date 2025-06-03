Here’s today’s horoscope from the Canary – helping guide you through life, with a daily dose of lifestyle musings for our readers.

Aries ♈

Mars is conjunct the North Node, Aries, and you’re feeling like a hammer looking for a boardroom to smash. But before you charge into your team meeting yelling “abolish deadlines,” take a moment. Your passion is potent—make it strategic. Today favors bold beginnings: start the group chat, print the pamphlet, schedule the walkout. The system wants you impulsive and isolated. Prove them wrong—organise with fire, not just fury.

Taurus ♉

The Moon sextiles Venus in your horoscope, and you’re in your element, Taurus—comfortable, grounded, and radiating anti-hustle defiance. Today, your resistance looks like slow breakfasts, intentional living, and telling capitalism to get bent with a smile. Beware the siren song of “rewarding yourself” through spending. True luxury is time unmonetised, bread you baked yourself, and relationships that don’t require Google Calendar invites. Rest is not retreat—it’s rebellion.

Gemini ♊

Mercury squares Neptune, Gemini, and clarity is harder to find than an ethical fintech startup. Everyone’s talking, but no one’s saying much. Lean into your strength today: asking questions that disarm illusions. Who benefits from the “urgent pivot”? Why is management suddenly obsessed with “belonging”? Use your quick wit to poke holes in the narrative—just don’t get distracted by the group chat drama. Real connection, not hot takes, will move things forward.

Cancer ♋

The Moon trines Saturn in your horoscope, and you’re anchoring everyone emotionally—again. But the stars say today is for fortifying your own inner walls. It’s okay to say, “Not today, Karen.” Your empathy is not a service to be billed. Reinvest that energy in your chosen community: check on your friend who’s ghosting, tend to your household, or finally make that soup you keep promising. You don’t need to scale your care. You need to make it sustainable.

Leo ♌

The Sun dances with Mars and you are radiating main character at the co-op general assembly energy. Today, your charisma is revolutionary. Use it to uplift others, not just charm your way out of work. Ask who’s missing from the meeting. Pass the mic. Make your influence count toward something besides praise. Remember: if the spotlight doesn’t illuminate injustice, it’s just corporate lighting. Shine wisely.

Virgo ♍

Mercury aligns with Pluto in your horoscope, and your inner archivist is thriving. Today, you’ll find that “missing” policy doc, notice the loophole in the payroll spreadsheet, and maybe catch the boss quietly deleting emails. Your gift is in the details—and the details today? Revealing. Use this precision to build better systems, not reinforce the broken ones. You’re not here to make oppression more efficient. You’re here to dismantle it—with bullet points.

Libra ♎

Venus squares the Moon in your horoscope and you’re caught between keeping the peace and smashing the hierarchy. The stars say: choose the latter—gracefully. Today, your diplomacy is sharp enough to slice through gaslighting. Challenge the “collaborative” initiative that really means “do more for less.” Advocate for your quiet coworker. Reclaim beauty from branding. Aesthetics are not neutral, and you? You’re ready to make justice look damn good.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto retrograde stirs your subterranean instincts, and today you’re tuned into the whispers no one else hears. Use that perception wisely. Someone’s skimming credit, spinning stories, or sowing fear. Don’t confront—yet. Observe, record, prepare. Your role today is strategist, not saboteur. Plot with precision. Share your findings with trusted comrades. And Scorpio? Don’t forget that trust is currency. Spend it on those who earn it, not just those who say the right things.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter smiles on your ninth house in your horoscope and your spirit is aching for a broader horizon—intellectually and literally. If capitalism’s cage feels tight, you’re not imagining it. Today is a day for big-picture visioning: what would your work look like in a decommodified world? How would your community function without rent? Share those thoughts. Not as TED Talk bluster, but as seeds for a better world. You’ve got the fire. Just make sure it’s not only hot—it’s hearth.

Capricorn ♑

Saturn sextiles the Moon, and you’re torn between holding it all together and torching the org chart. You’ve been trained to equate structure with safety—but what if the structure is the problem? Today, rethink hierarchy. Examine where your labor is exploited in the name of “efficiency.” Build a better workflow, yes—but build it horizontally. Liberation won’t show up on your performance review, but that doesn’t mean it’s not your real work.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus buzzes in your horoscope communication zone and you’ve got ideas that would make Elon’s eyebrows twitch. Today is perfect for floating radical notions—maybe a four-hour workday, or an anti-hustle community garden with free Wi-Fi and no managers. Speak boldly, but don’t isolate yourself in abstraction. Ground your ideas in care, not just cleverness. You’re not a brand. You’re a builder of futures. And no, you don’t need a newsletter yet.

Pisces ♓

Neptune conjuncts your ruler and your aura is practically vibrating with dream-logic. Capitalism wants you confused, but you? You’re tuned in to something deeper. Today, don’t fight the surreal—lean into it. Channel your emotions into radical art. Commune with plants. Start a dream journal about collective healing. Your role isn’t to fix the system, Pisces—it’s to remind us why we’re fighting for something else. Even the revolution needs poetry.

