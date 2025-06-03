A mother’s heartbreaking journey through grief has been compounded by the insensitivity of the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP). It has withdrawn all her support and effectively told her to ‘get a job’ – leaving her facing homelessness

Tracy Hailwood: a tragic story

Tracy Hailwood, a 54-year-old mother from Heald Green, has been left devastated after the DWP told her to simply “get a job” in the wake of her daughter Stacey’s tragic passing.

For 33 years, Tracy devoted herself to caring for Stacey, who suffered catastrophic health issues stemming from a cardiac arrest shortly after her birth. This situation has raised pressing questions about the DWP’s handling of bereavement and the support provided to grieving parents.

As Manchester Evening News reported, Tracy’s ordeal began when Stacey, initially a “perfectly healthy baby,” experienced a severe decline due to a medical mishap, resulting in spastic quadriplegia and a host of related conditions.

As Tracy navigated the complexities of caring for her daughter, she was thrust into a prolonged legal battle over medical negligence, which only added to her burden. Despite eventually securing a settlement, Tracy now finds herself at a crossroads, unable to provide for her family after the death of her child.

With no recent work history or qualifications, stemming from decades devoted to caregiving, her prospects of re-entering the job market seem bleak.

The DWP: compounding the grief

In the words of Tracy, “When a spouse passes away you get bereavement payments, with a child you don’t. It’s just ‘sign on, look for a job’. She told Manchester Evening News:

I’ve been a full-time carer for more than 33 years with my daughter, I haven’t got any work history and it’s made me feel like I’m going a bit crazy. I’m sitting in a house I’m having to sell because I can’t afford to live here. I’m angry, you do all that caring for years because it’s your child, but you’re also saving the NHS thousands of pounds by doing it. I can’t afford to do anything until the house is sold and I get the money from that. That means I’m going to be homeless for a while.

This reflects a harsh reality faced by many bereaved parents, particularly those who have been caregivers and lacked time to build a professional life. The DWP’s response to such tragedies has been met with widespread criticism, as it fails to recognise the complexity of these individual circumstances. As Manchester Evening News reported, for Tracy:

The DWP… responded to her dire circumstances saying it ‘always provides the best possible support to those who need it. The DWP’s ‘best possible support’, it says, is ‘paying carer’s allowance for several weeks after someone’s caring role ends’.

Many argue that bereaved parents should receive more comprehensive support during their time of profound loss.

Abandoning parents

Recent reports have highlighted systemic issues within the DWP, including misleading information on their website about entitlements for bereaved parents. According to MoneySavingExpert, many parents are led to believe they are entitled to significant support, only to find the reality falls far short.

This lack of clarity can be devastating for parents already grappling with immense emotional distress.

Tracy’s situation is not unique; the tragic cases of other families illustrate a pattern of negligence that often leads to financial turmoil during the already heart-wrenching process of mourning.

For instance, the story of Helen Featherstone serves as a grim reminder of the consequences of inadequate support, as her son took his own life after benefits were withdrawn. The need for systemic change within the DWP is more urgent than ever.

Moreover, the case of Jodey Whiting, a disabled woman whose death a coroner ruled the DWP effectively caused after stopping her benefits, underscores the importance of evaluating the DWP’s policies. Her mother Joy Dove has to fight the entire system to even get an accurate verdict from a coroner on Jodey’s death.

The ongoing struggle of parents losing Disability Living Allowance the day after their child’s death emphasises the urgency of legislative reform to protect bereaved families from sudden financial ruin.

The DWP is institutionally cruel and callous

With the DWP’s failure to provide a compassionate, supportive approach, countless families are left in financial disarray at the very moment they need support the most.

As Tracy Hailwood prepares to leave her home, facing uncertain living arrangements, questions about the integrity of the support system linger. The DWP’s stoic stance towards grieving individuals is not only disheartening but raises serious ethical concerns about the obligations of the state towards its most vulnerable citizens.

Tracy’s experience highlights a critical need for empathy and acknowledgment from systems designed to support citizens in their most vulnerable moments.

It is imperative for the DWP to reassess its policies and practices, ensuring that those who have given everything to care for their loved ones are met with compassion, understanding, and appropriate support during their times of grief. The call for change can no longer be ignored; it’s time for reform that genuinely addresses the needs of bereaved parents like Tracy Hailwood.

