Your horoscope for Wednesday 4 June 2025

Aries ♈

Mars is squaring Venus in your horoscope, and your desire to do something clashes with your craving to be liked. Spoiler: today, you won’t be everyone’s favorite. That’s okay. The stars say your assertiveness is needed—especially when someone suggests “voluntary” overtime. Channel your fire into focused disruption: say no loudly, support others doing the same, and remember—you’re not here to win workplace popularity contests. You’re here to burn down normalised exploitation with style.

Taurus ♉

The Moon in Virgo nudges your Earth sign sensibilities, Taurus, and today you crave control, comfort, and cookies. You’re questioning everything from your budgeting spreadsheet to your soul’s ROI. Reminder: you don’t owe anyone efficiency. Choose slowness. Reject urgency. If someone calls you lazy, just smile like a cat who knows the revolution will be well-rested, well-fed, and beautifully dressed. Being present is resistance. Being comfortable is divine insubordination.

Gemini ♊

Mercury trines Jupiter in your horoscope and your mouth is moving faster than your revolutionary ethics handbook can keep up. You’ve got charisma, facts, and possibly a hot take on wage labour ready to tweet. But the stars caution: don’t just talk the talk—organise the walking meeting into a strike drill. Speak to inspire, not to dominate. Start a group chat with a meme and end it with a labor action. Words are your weapon. Wield them for the many.

Cancer ♋

The Moon sextiles Venus, and today your emotional radar is more powerful than a lie detector in a quarterly review. You can feel the morale in the room drop when “streamlining” is mentioned. Trust your gut. Capitalism thrives on emotional extraction—don’t let it. Tend to your crew. Bake something. Cancel meetings disguised as “check-ins.” Your gift today is care that refuses to be commodified. Mutual aid is your Moon sign’s love language.

Leo ♌

The Sun shines in your collective sector and the spotlight follows you everywhere—good thing you’re using it for class solidarity, not corporate clout. Today, be bold enough to redirect attention. Hype up your comrade. Speak up for the overlooked. Reject “leadership” that’s just gatekeeping with a smile. You’re not just the main character—you’re a spark for shared liberation. And yes, your protest outfit does slap. You’re allowed to be radiant and radical.

Virgo ♍

With the Moon in your sign and Mercury boosting your clarity, you’re seeing the fine print no one else bothered to read—especially the part where “employee wellness” means free yoga but no healthcare. Use your detail-oriented powers to dismantle HR propaganda. Make a spreadsheet of contradictions. Cross-reference pay gaps with enthusiasm levels. Today’s not about fixing things for your boss—it’s about exposing what was never fixed to begin with.

Libra ♎

Venus is square Pluto in your horoscope, and your charm is matched only by your simmering discontent. You can’t unsee the structural imbalance—why are the “collaborative leaders” always the highest paid? Today, your task is to beautify the revolt. Paint protest signs. Host a strategy brunch. Call out power with grace and garnish. Just don’t fall into the trap of smoothing over conflict. Harmony without justice is just branding. You’re here for balance, not silence.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto retrograde is whispering secrets into your waterlogged brain, and you see it all—the exploitation, the gaslighting, the spreadsheet manipulations. You’re not paranoid. You’re paying attention. Use your Scorpionic stealth today to quietly build alliances and gather evidence. You don’t need to detonate the system yet—but you do need to sharpen your tools. Power doesn’t scare you. What matters is how you use it. Strategise now, strike later.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter conjunct the Midheaven in your horoscope means your visions are extra contagious today. You could inspire a group of tired workers to unionise mid-lunch. You’re radiating hope, and it’s beautiful—but make sure you’re not all speech and no structure. Today’s the day to match your big dreams with tangible steps. Lead a teach-in. Build a reading list. Start a potluck that doubles as a radical planning session. Hope is a muscle. Flex it.

Capricorn ♑

Saturn, your cosmic mentor, is checking your foundations today. You’ve been holding up too much. The “I’ve got it” reflex is getting in the way of your liberation. Step back. Delegate. Delete a meeting. The system trains you to find worth in overfunctioning—but you know better. Today, structure your day around what sustains you, not what impresses LinkedIn. You’re not here to stabilise capitalism. You’re here to disassemble it with precision.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus squares the Sun in your horoscope, and you’re electric with disruption. Today, your wild ideas are so ahead of their time, even your friends are blinking at you slowly. That’s fine. You’re not here to be understood—you’re here to make the future undeniable. Propose the impossible. Ask the uncomfortable question. Design the mutual aid app that runs on no currency and only vibes. Just remember to stay connected. Visionaries need collaborators, not just comment sections.

Pisces ♓

Neptune is drifting into your imagination sector, and you’re receiving divine downloads of a world beyond scarcity. Write them down. Paint them. Share them. Today, your softness is a spell. Let people cry. Offer safe space. Refuse to commodify your compassion. Your dreamy energy isn’t escapist—it’s revolutionary. The future needs more than tactics; it needs a soul. Let yours shine, quietly and clearly, like moonlight on a picket sign.

