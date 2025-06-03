After an Israeli drone attack on the Freedom Flotilla Coalition (FFC) mission to take aid to occupied Gaza, the unarmed civilian boat once again set sail on 1 June. It is aiming to take aid to help the Palestinian people that Israel has been starving since 2 March as part of its ongoing genocide. And as a result, hardcore Israel supporters have been making thinly-veiled threats against the activists on board, and in particular against Greta Thunberg.

Zionists call for another attack on Gaza aid boat

As the FFC has explained:

The ship is carrying urgently needed supplies for the people of Gaza, including baby formula, flour, rice, diapers, women’s sanitary products, water desalination kits, medical supplies, crutches, and children’s prosthetics.

This humanitarian mission, however, is something genocide apologists can’t stomach.

A 22-year-old girl tries to feed the starving.

And they threaten her life — publicly. This is the world we’re becoming. pic.twitter.com/MsQFIyBQAM — Ema🇵🇸 (@Ema97n) June 2, 2025

BREAKING: ISRAELI CALLS FOR DEATH OF GRETA THUNBERG AND LIAM CUNNINGHAM Eran Efrat: “We have a one-time opportunity to drown Greta, & I hope we don’t intend to miss it… :)” These people are depraved. pic.twitter.com/PKGdFlYCDz — Sulaiman Ahmed (@ShaykhSulaiman) June 1, 2025

UN expert Francesca Albanese reacted to the behaviour of such “pro-apartheid minions” by calling for the ‘documentation and investigation’ of their “boundless hubris and deep contempt for human rights and basic decency”:

I trust @GretaThunberg—like anyone driven by the urgency to end genocide—has no time for pro-apartheid minions. But their boundless hubris and deep contempt for human rights and basic decency must still be documented and investigated. https://t.co/hXVKw93G31 — Francesca Albanese, UN Special Rapporteur oPt (@FranceskAlbs) June 1, 2025

In October 2024, Albanese reported in detail on Israel’s “settler colonial genocide” in Gaza.

Greta Thunberg: “the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity”

Thunberg’s presence on the boat has helped to attract widespread media attention. And as the climate justice campaigner said before leaving:

No matter what odds we are against, we have to keep trying. Because the moment we stop trying is when we lose our humanity. This mission is dangerous, but silence in the face of genocide is far more dangerous.

“We are watching a systematic starvation of 2 million people. A live-streamed genocide and the world's silence is deadly. That is why we have to keep trying everything we can, even if the odds are against us.” Zeteo contributor @GretaThunberg shares moments from the Madleen. pic.twitter.com/uaSCzf8Alt — Zeteo (@zeteo_news) May 31, 2025

Thiago Ávila, also on board the boat, has added that “we are also preparing for land mobilisations, including a march from Egypt to Rafah in mid-June”.

Game of Thrones star Liam Cunningham, meanwhile, has openly supported the flotilla:

Love me some Liam Cunningham absolute G.O.A.T

😍 pic.twitter.com/CfhsNXKp8v — Abier (@abierkhatib) June 2, 2025

If Israel doesn’t attack the ship, it is due to reach Gaza within about a week.

You can call for the safety of the boat according to international law here:

Take one minute: go to https://t.co/qLOA6jZYpL and send a letter to the Israeli government, UN officials, and diplomatic missions demanding that Israel abide by international law and refrain from attacking, sabotaging or otherwise interfering with the #Madleen and her mission. pic.twitter.com/iP7OA0qrET — Freedom Flotilla Coalition (@GazaFFlotilla) June 3, 2025

Featured image via screengrab