Your horoscope for Sunday 8 June 2025

Aries ♈

Mars squares Mercury today, and your mouth is moving faster than your strategy. You’re on the verge of calling out your boss in front of the whole team, and while the stars admire your bravery, they suggest a touch more finesse. Your fire’s not wrong—it just needs a fuse, not a flamethrower. Channel that raw power into action that lasts beyond a Slack outburst. Today, be the spark and the architect. Bonus points if you make someone else feel brave, too.

Taurus ♉

Venus in a cozy sextile with Saturn in your horoscope is encouraging your inner slow rebel to take the wheel. Today, it’s all about grounded resistance: long lunches, inbox muting, and side-eyes at urgency culture. You’re not here to move fast and break things—you’re here to move meaningfully and build things that last. Consider starting a shared garden or budgeting your time like it’s sacred (because it is). Your refusal to rush is a threat to capitalism. Keep going.

Gemini ♊

Mercury, your ruler, is in cahoots with Uranus, and you are absolutely buzzing with hot takes, sharp insights, and three simultaneous podcasts playing in your head. Today is a day for information warfare: start the group chat, share the spreadsheet, design the infographic that casually dismantles the office KPI system. Just don’t forget to breathe. It’s not your job to explain everything to everyone. Some truths are best whispered and followed with links to further reading.

Cancer ♋

The Moon conjuncts Neptune in your horoscope, and your feelings are louder than the Monday meeting. You’re picking up on things no one else wants to say—like how “optional” team bonding is slowly becoming unpaid labor. Today, speak up, even softly. Your vulnerability is your rebellion. Share a feeling that frees someone else. Rest like it’s a ritual. And if you need to cry at work today? That’s called anti-capitalist performance art. Own it.

Leo ♌

The Sun trine Jupiter is putting a megaphone to your natural charisma, Leo. Use it for good—not just for applause. This is your moment to spotlight collective wins, hype the quiet organisers, and suggest replacing all “employee of the month” awards with “cooperative mutual respect zones.” People are watching—so don’t just shine, reflect. Your real radiance is in the way you ignite others. Be a constellation, not a solo flare.

Virgo ♍

Mercury’s dance with Saturn has your critical brain whirring like a vintage typewriter. Today, you’re the person who notices the policy loophole that quietly justifies exploitation—and actually reads the footnotes. Use your power for liberation, not perfection. Instead of fixing broken systems, document their collapse. Make a zine. Build a database. Start a workers’ archive. You’re not just detail-oriented—you’re future-proofing the revolution.

Libra ♎

Venus squares the Moon in your horoscope and your equilibrium is wobbly. You’re craving beauty and justice—but the budget meeting was neither. Today, you’re being asked to stop smoothing things over for the sake of politeness. Say the uncomfortable thing, but say it gorgeously. Protest in pastels. Tell the truth with impeccable typography. Remember: your grace is powerful, but your righteousness? That’s what really leaves a mark. Choose symmetry and subversion.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto is humming in retrograde, and you’re deep in your Scorpio bag—mysterious, strategic, and five chess moves ahead. Today, don’t waste your psychic intel on petty power plays. Aim it upward. Who holds the real levers of control? Where does the rot begin? You’re not here to win petty office politics. You’re here to sow long-term change under everyone’s radar. Go ahead. Plot. But also hydrate. Even shadow work requires electrolytes.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter trine the Sun in your horoscope gives you fire in the belly and visions in your inbox. You’re ready to pitch a radical redesign of society over lunch. Do it—but start with your immediate world. Suggest changes to how meetings are run. Organise a collective lunch break. Invite others into your dreamspace. Big-picture thinking is beautiful—but today, make it actionable. Even utopia needs someone to schedule the carpools.

Capricorn ♑

Saturn reminds you that just because you can do it all doesn’t mean you should. Today’s lesson: if you’re the most competent person in the room, teach someone else, then step away. The system relies on your overcommitment. Deny it that comfort. Let something go unfinished. Let someone else speak. The revolution will not be micromanaged—but it will be collectively maintained. Delegate like a boss. A real one.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus is stirring your rebel circuits, and you’re halfway through designing a new socioeconomic model and a community-run café with no hierarchy and excellent lighting. Fantastic. Now let someone else in. You’re not the only visionary—just the loudest one today. Share your blueprints. Build slowly. Don’t forget that disruption without support is just chaos. Make sure the Wi-Fi works and the snacks are free. Then innovate.

Pisces ♓

Neptune harmonises with Venus in your horoscope, and your entire being is an ambient soundtrack for soft revolution. Today, your gifts lie in the intangible: comfort, connection, and creative joy. Resist the pressure to “prove” your usefulness. Your dreaminess isn’t distraction—it’s direction. Sketch the world you long for. Say something kind that sparks transformation. Offer presence without agenda. You don’t need a five-year plan. You need a nap and a vision board. Preferably with glitter.

