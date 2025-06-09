Here’s today’s horoscope from the Canary – helping guide you through life, with a daily dose of lifestyle musings for our readers.

Your horoscope for Monday 9 June 2025

Aries ♈

Mars is square Saturn in your horoscope today, Aries, and it feels like you’re trying to sprint through molasses. The system is slowing you down with red tape, task creep, and a boss who “circles back” like it’s a personality. Don’t fight inertia head-on—rechannel it. Use your energy to unjam bottlenecks for the collective. Be the one who asks, “Why is this even a process?” You’re not lazy. You’re efficient in a world that thrives on wasted effort. Lead with logic and audacity.

Taurus ♉

The Moon harmonises with Venus, and the vibe today is: grounded, sensual, and firmly uninterested in corporate urgency. Taurus, your refusal to rush is an act of resistance. Savor your tea. Light the incense. Push back on “quick turnarounds” with the calm certainty of a mountain that will not be moved. Today, comfort is strategy. Share snacks. Invite others to slow down. Your presence says: we do not hustle for crumbs.

Gemini ♊

Mercury conjunct the Sun in your horoscope has you spinning brilliant insights, but be careful—you’re also at risk of narrating the revolution instead of participating in it. Don’t just tweet through the crisis. Take action. Invite your coworkers to a rogue strategy session or organise a lunchtime disinfo detox. Today, it’s not about being the loudest—it’s about being the connector. Turn conversation into collaboration. And yes, you may make it a podcast. Just… don’t forget to organise offline, too.

Cancer ♋

The Moon trine Neptune turns you into an emotional satellite dish. You’re picking up on burnout, unspoken grief, and the rising tension in the staff kitchen. The urge to protect everyone is real—but so is the risk of martyrdom. Today, show up with boundaries intact. Offer care, not codependency. Nourish the people who nourish you back. And if someone needs a cry-and-complain break? You host, but you don’t absorb. Protect your softness like a shield.

Leo ♌

The Sun is vibing with Jupiter in your horoscope., and your sense of self-worth is glowing brighter than an HR-approved kudos board. But remember: applause from management is not the same as solidarity. Today, use your influence to challenge the power structure, not climb it. Share your spotlight. Compliment the intern who’s quietly doing the real work. You’re not just a lion—you’re a pride builder. Be bold enough to make collective care cool.

Virgo ♍

Mercury trine Uranus is giving you radical clarity—and a not-so-subtle nudge to stop perfecting the process and start reimagining it. Today, ditch the checklists and ask: “What if we didn’t do it this way at all?” You don’t need another tracker. You need a break—and a mutual aid spreadsheet that actually makes sense. You’re brilliant at systems, Virgo. Use that brilliance to escape the ones that don’t serve you.

Libra ♎

Venus opposite the Moon’s North Node in your horoscope is tugging you between comfort and growth. You may be tempted to say nothing, keep the peace, and let the Slack nonsense slide—but don’t. Today is about choosing tension with purpose. Call in, not out. Point out inequities without shame, but with style. You can be gracious and disruptive. And if someone accuses you of being “too much,” smile and offer them a zine on labor history.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto is retrograde and your x-ray vision is working overtime. You see the power games at play—and who’s playing themselves. Today, be strategic. Share your insights with those who need them, not those who’ll weaponise them. Build coalitions quietly. If you feel the urge to call someone out, ask: “Will this shift power, or just spark drama?” You’re not petty. You’re precise. Use that precision to slice through illusions—not your comrades.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter square Mercury has your mouth moving faster than your filter, Sag. You want to inspire, educate, liberate—but also maybe argue with your manager about mutual aid mid-sync. Channel your soapbox energy constructively. Host a teach-in. Recommend readings. Dream big, but don’t talk over the quieter voices in the room. You’re not the voice—you’re part of a chorus. Sing your truth, then pass the mic.

Capricorn ♑

Saturn conjunct the Moon in your horoscope urges you to examine your emotional structures. Are you working hard… or working to avoid feeling? Today, pause. Look at the systems you’ve built—not just for efficiency, but for emotional survival. Are they still serving you? You don’t need to grind to matter. Delegate. Reschedule. Cancel the meeting that could’ve been mutual aid. The world doesn’t need your output. It needs your presence, with purpose.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus square Venus has you questioning everything from office aesthetics to whether your job has ever aligned with your values. The answer is probably “no.” Today, shake things up. Suggest an unfiltered team retro. Pitch the anti-capitalist book club (again). You’re not here to conform—you’re here to catalyse. Just remember: people need structure, too. Disrupt with kindness. Build scaffolding, not just explosions.

Pisces ♓

Neptune trine the Moon blurs the veil, and you’re deep in your dream world. Today, let it guide you. The material world is grim, yes—but your visions offer a glimpse of what could be. Paint it. Share it. Whisper it into your coworker’s ear between eye-rolls. Your imagination isn’t a distraction—it’s the blueprint for after the collapse. Be soft. Be strange. Be the gentle voice that says, “We don’t have to do it like this anymore.”

