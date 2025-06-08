The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has issued an urgent warning to the public regarding a slew of cunning scams infiltrating people’s devices, particularly through deceitful text messages impersonating the DWP. But of course, the responsibility shouldn’t be on the public in the first place – as the DWP needs to get its house in order to prevent scammers.

DWP text message scams are on the rise again

As more than 6.6 million adults in the UK fell victim to online scams last year alone, many are finding themselves at risk of losing money to fraudsters pretending to offer official support.

Recent reports highlighted a particularly alarming fraudulent text sent on 5 June, falsely confirming the availability of funds aimed at the cost of living payments—despite the scheme having already closed in 2024.

The misleading message claimed recipients had failed to apply for the scheme and needed to do so by a non-existent date in 2025 to avoid missing out on grants. The fraudulent offer was coupled with a link encouraging immediate applications, a clear red flag for anyone practising caution.

In the face of such deceit, the DWP suggests the public take proactive measures by forwarding any dubious texts to 60599, which can help verify their authenticity.

The sheer volume of scams targeting chronically ill, disabled, and non-working people is staggering, with data from National Trading Standards revealing that a shocking 73% of UK adults have received government-related scams, resulting in significant financial losses for approximately 35% of them.

The average loss for victims has reached around £1,730, raising serious concerns about financial security and the psychological toll these scams impose.’

What is the department doing?

The UK’s official guidance concerning scams encompasses a broader range of fraudulent activities. Criminals have been known to impersonate Home Office officials or provide fake job offers, particularly during challenging economic times. Awareness campaigns encourage individuals to remain vigilant, particularly around unsolicited communications that could compromise their personal and financial information.

However, while the DWP makes out it is trying to safeguard the public, the department itself must do more to support vulnerable claimants amid a surge of scams.

The emotional and financial strain these fraudulent schemes impose on people, especially those already facing economic hardships, is often overlooked. Scams not only threaten their financial well-being but also create an atmosphere of distrust towards legitimate organisations offering support.

In light of these ongoing scams, people are encouraged to remain vigilant and to inform authorities of any suspicious communications. But the ongoing threat of scamming calls into question the DWP’s effectiveness in truly safeguarding its most vulnerable citizens amidst an environment rife with deception.

The responsibility does not solely lie with the public. The DWP must take robust steps towards bolstering security measures and providing clearer communication to mitigate the risks. Only then can trust begin to be restored among those seeking support during challenging times, as fraudulent activities continue to exploit the desperation of many.

Featured image via the Canary