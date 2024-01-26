Research suggests that solar energy makes up more than 5% of the world’s electricity. This is hugely attributed to their cost effectiveness and low maintenance in electricity generation. While they are a perfect investment, the solar panel structures suffer one major issue: birds.

The installation of these panels make a perfect spot for pigeon nesting. Though it may seem comfortable, it is dangerous for the birds and damaging to the structures. We take a closer look at why you need to pigeon proof your solar panel system.

1. Better Panel Efficiency

Solar panels operate by tapping the light from the sun. If they are obstructed in any way, their efficiency is significantly reduced. Birds nest and leave droppings and debris on the panels.

The above blocks sunlight from reaching the panels, thus reducing their ability to reach their full potential. With the pigeons safely kept away from the panels, you can achieve optimal performance from the solar panels.

2. Long-Term Cost Savings

Most people install solar panels to save money on their electricity bills since these panels have proven effective in reducing a homeowner’s spending. Within the first five years, you should notice a significant drop in the monthly electricity bill and in twenty years, your investment should have broken even.

Homeowners must prevent any form of damage to the solar panels for full effectiveness. With pigeons in sight, you may incur more costs, especially in the maintenance and cleaning bird droppings and debris. Solar panels pigeon proofing minimises the damage as well as the costs over time. You enjoy long-term cost savings and protect your panel’s integrity.

3. Improved Safety

Like most birds, Pigeons enjoy good views as they scout for water and food. This is one of the reasons they rest on the solar panels and other vantage points on the roof. Another reason why pigeons nest under solar panels is for protection, especially when they are brooding eggs. However, this is no safe space for them.

These birds make their nests from twigs and leaves, both of which are highly flammable. Since the solar power system involves current movement, it poses a fire risk. Solar panels pigeon proofing techniques minimises the risks and potential damage.

4. Better Aesthetics

Well-maintained solar panels offer great aesthetics to your property. Nevertheless, if the solar panels are covered in droppings and debris, they become unsightly affecting the visual appeal.

The most impressive aspect with pigeon-proofing techniques is that they are discreet and seamlessly blend in with your panels’ appearance. You can easily maintain your solar panels’ sleek appearance with the ideal techniques. Simply get in touch with professionals and get advice on your most viable options.

Conclusion

As you can see, pigeon-proofing solar panels come with a host of benefits to the birds, your solar panels, and the property’s roof. Pigeons find shelter under the panels for the shade and protection from external elements. However, while they seek safety, they endanger themselves and may cause damage to your panels. Having them pigeon-proofed ultimately protects your solar panels and the birds.