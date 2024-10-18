Now, in the world of fashion, there is a need for minimalism and asceticism. The minimum amount of furniture, decor, and additional accessories for living spaces. But what do you do if, in principle, the apartment is not large and minimalism is not a lifestyle but a forced necessity? At the same time, you still need to know how to place your things in all this minimalism. For countries with a change of seasons and each family member needs at least a few sets of outerwear and different shoes for different seasons, this issue is as acute as possible. You have to learn to organise your space. For example, during his studies, a student can turn to a paper writing service and save time on writing a paper. Unfortunately, you can’t have someone else store your stuff. So, what about storage in small apartments?

Nevertheless, as you know, there are no hopeless situations, and even with the smallest living space, there are useful solutions that will help to store all the necessary things and, at the same time, leave room for a comfortable rest. Further, we will consider practical tips for organising the storage of things in small-sized apartments to maximize the available space and make life convenient.

Storage In Small Apartments: Vertical Storage

We live in a three-dimensional space, and physics will aid us. We will use all the available volumes. This means vertical space near the walls can help us store some things. For example, the same walls can easily be supplemented with shelves on which you can put the necessary things, or there is even an option to install special mounts and store a bicycle directly on the wall in the house.

No less effective in this matter are hanging systems and multi-level hangers, with which you can use the space behind the doors, which usually only collects dust. Moving on to the free space, you can place wall hooks for bags and coats in the hallway, and in the bedroom, you can install a rod for hanging clothes. Thus, there will be more space in the closet for other things, and outerwear can be discreetly distributed on such organisers.

Multifunctional Furniture

If you want to rationally place your things in a small apartment, with large beds on the legs, under which you can hide, you will have to forget. Each piece of furniture should be multifunctional. For example, sofas and beds with built-in drawers are convenient options for storing linens, clothes, or other items that are not used daily. Sliding tables and chairs that can be easily folded and stowed away free up space when they are not needed. These models allow you to use them only when you need them, such as for hosting guests or working from home.

Organising Closet Space

Small apartments may not appeal to many people, but we can say for sure that they teach us to organise things neatly. Careful sorting of things in your closets will help you fit a lot more things into it. Additional shelves can be installed in closets and rationally distributed at a height between them so that all the vertical space on the shelf is filled with things.

Vacuum bags, freely available online, are good for seasonal items. After a couple of minutes of work with a vacuum cleaner and a bag, you’ll be surprised how much more compact your bulky jackets, sweaters, and jammers can look.

Storage In Small Apartments: Optimise Space in the Kitchen and Bathroom

There is almost always a shortage of cabinets in the kitchen. However, even this space can be organised better and more optimally so that you don’t have to pile items on the kitchen work surface or leave pots and pans on the stove. You can use pull-out shelves and holders for pots, pans, and other kitchen utensils to save space and make accessing the things you need easier.

You can install additional wall shelves and hanging organisers in the bathroom to store cosmetics, towels, and hygiene products. Utilising the space behind the door or under the sink also allows you to keep household chemicals and other small things in order, keeping things neat and tidy.

Optimise Storage in the Hallway and Corridor

The hallway and hallway are important areas that are often left unused for storage. Installing shelves or cabinets above the front door allows you to utilise empty space. This is a good place to store seasonal items or infrequently used items such as hats, umbrellas, and shoes that are not needed daily.

Shoes and key organisers on the walls help keep things organised and make daily activities more convenient. Built-in cabinets and shelves in the hallway or entryway also create additional storage space for clothing and accessories. These solutions help to keep the hallway clean and tidy, which is especially important in small apartments, where everything should be in its place.

Storage In Small Apartments: Throw Away Unnecessary Stuff

Minimalism and refusing to store a huge number of things are the best approaches to organising space in a small apartment and are useful advice for life. A minimalist approach helps get rid of unnecessary things and creates a space that is easier to keep clean. It’s a good idea to revisit your closets and drawers every few months and throw away or donate items you don’t need.

Conclusion

Parting with some things can be really hard. But if an item, such as a piece of clothing, is not practical, you are not emotionally attached to it, and you haven’t worn it in over a year, then it’s straight out of your apartment. Believe us, as soon as you start treating unnecessary things not as your prey and treasures but as a burden that prevents you from updating your life and making it more comfortable to maintain the optimal number of items in the apartment that are easy to store, and it will become much easier.

