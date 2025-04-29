From cleaning gutters to trimming trees, many common household jobs can put us in unexpectedly dangerous positions – quite literally. But which DIY tasks are the riskiest when it comes to working at height? Cherry Picker Fast reveals the top contenders – and why hiring an operated cherry picker is the safest way to reach them.

Britain’s Dangerous Love Affair with DIY

Brits are famously hands-on when it comes to home improvement, but many underestimate the risks that come with working at height. According to the Health and Safety Executive (HSE), thousands of people are injured every year falling from ladders while attempting routine tasks around the home.

What starts as a simple job – trimming a branch, fixing a roof tile, cleaning a gutter – can quickly become a safety hazard when you’re teetering metres above the ground on unstable equipment.

That’s why Cherry Picker Fast, a leading UK company offering operated cherry picker hire, has ranked the most dangerous DIY tasks by height and injury risk – and explained why a professional cherry picker with a trained operator is a much safer alternative.

The Risk Rankings: DIY Jobs by Height and Hazard

Here’s a breakdown of the UK’s riskiest high-access maintenance tasks – where ladders simply don’t cut it:

DIY Task Typical Working Height Main Risks Injury Potential Roof Tile Replacement 5–8 metres Falls, unstable footing, high winds Severe Tree Pruning (Upper Canopy) 4–6 metres Falling branches, loss of balance Moderate–Severe Gutter Cleaning 3–5 metres Slips, ladder tip-overs Moderate External House Painting 3–6 metres Reaching hazards, awkward angles Moderate Chimney Inspection 6–10 metres Roof collapses, unguarded edges Severe Conservatory Maintenance 3–4 metres Fragile roofing, slipping hazards Moderate CCTV/Camera Installation 2–4 metres Electric shock, ladder slips Mild–Moderate Christmas Light Hanging 3–5 metres Poor weather, balance loss Moderate Solar Panel Cleaning 5–8 metres Wet, sloping surfaces, hard to access safely Severe

These are the kinds of jobs that seem simple – until you’re two storeys up, leaning at the wrong angle, or trying to juggle tools from a ladder.

Expert Insight: ‘It’s Not Worth the Risk’

George Penny, Director of Cherry Picker Fast, explains why more homeowners and contractors are choosing operated cherry picker hire over traditional access methods:

“We see it time and time again – someone tries to tackle a maintenance job themselves using a wobbly ladder, and it ends in injury or delays. The truth is, when working at height, safety should never be an afterthought.

That’s why our cherry pickers always come with a fully trained operator. You don’t just get the equipment – you get an expert who can safely position, control and operate the machine while you focus on the task at hand.”

Whether it’s for half a day or a full project, operated cherry picker hire means you get the reach and stability without the stress of figuring it out yourself.

Why Operated Cherry Picker Hire Is Safer

Unlike self-hire platforms that require you to operate the machinery yourself, operated cherry picker hire ensures:

A qualified operator handles the lift

Accurate, safe positioning of the machine – even in tricky access areas

No need for training or licenses

Faster, more efficient work with safety at the forefront

Cherry Picker Fast offers fast UK-wide service, with flexible hire terms for domestic or commercial jobs. Whether you’re a contractor inspecting high-level signage or a homeowner dealing with overgrown trees, they’ll send the right platform – and someone to operate it – when you need it.

Final Thoughts

Working at height is one of the most overlooked dangers in home maintenance. While it might be tempting to grab a ladder and get the job done, a slip or wrong step can have serious consequences.

If you’re planning any DIY or building maintenance job that takes you off the ground, consider operated cherry picker hire with a professional at the controls. You’ll stay safer, finish faster, and avoid costly mistakes.