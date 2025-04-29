New research from the University of Kent reveals that people are more likely to believe in conspiracy theories when their fundamental psychological needs—such as feeling informed, secure, and valued in society—are not met.

Psychologists at The University of Kent found that spreading conspiracy theories can serve as a coping mechanism for individuals facing uncertainty, insecurity, or a perceived threat to their social identity.

The University of Kent study explores the link between conspiracy beliefs and psychological motivations, highlighting that the strongest connection arises from existential threats—concerns about the state of the world—leading to feelings of political and societal alienation. These findings emphasize the importance of clear communication from government institutions and fostering a sense of community to curb the spread of conspiracy theories. With a significantly diverse community online through social media, tackling misinformation with accurate information is key.

What The Researchers Say From The University of Kent

Led by Dr. Mikey Biddlestone from the University of Kent’s School of Psychology, the research suggests that interventions aimed at reducing conspiracy beliefs should focus on addressing these unmet psychological needs at a societal level.

Dr. Biddlestone explains: “Conspiracy theories pose a threat to individuals, groups, and societies, and therefore it’s really important to understand why people believe and spread them. People may find conspiracy theories less appealing if they have alternative ways to meet their psychological needs or if their needs are not frustrated in the first place.”

Read the Full Study from The University of Kent

The research paper, “Reasons to Believe: A Systematic Review and Meta-Analytic Synthesis of the Motives Associated with Conspiracy Beliefs,” is published in Psychological Bulletin by the American Psychological Association. DOI: 10.1037/bul0000463.

More information About The University of Kent: Accreditations and Achievements

The University of Kent is a globally recognized institution with a vibrant student population, offering modern facilities, outstanding teaching, and award-winning student support. With vibrant study locations and top-tier campus accommodation, Kent provides a huge range of exceptional student experience across a breath of subjects and academic schools that stand for ambition.

Home to nearly 18,000 students from over 150 countries, the University of Kent has two main campuses: Canterbury Campus, the university’s primary hub, and Medway Campus, a historic site on the Southeast Coast with a thriving student community.

Kent boasts state-of-the-art facilities, including the Templeman Library, a modern student union, a multi-purpose sports centre and pavilion, and other excellent amenities that enhance student life. In Canterbury, students can reach the campus via regular bus services or a short walk from the city centre while the Medway Campus will soon be the home of the University’s new digital creative hub, the Docking Station.

Rankings and Accreditations

Ranked Top 50 in the UK by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025.

Placed 380th in the QS World University Rankings 2025.

The Kent Business School is among the elite 1% of global institutions to hold the prestigious Triple Crown accreditation, recognizing its world-class business education.

The University of Kent offers a variety of foundation, undergraduate, and taught master’s programmes, as well as exciting study abroad opportunities and yearlong professional industry placements (often taking the totality of a university academic year) that help students develop real-world skills and fit competently into career opportunities and furthering student career prospects. We encourage many current students to study a year abroad to achieve an inclusive people centred culture.

As a research-intensive university, Kent delivers world-class research, with most submissions in the latest Research Excellence Framework (REF) rated as world-leading or internationally excellent. The university also rose 11 places to 38th in the Times Higher Education rankings for the overall research quality category among UK universities.

Find Out More About The University of Kent – Strive to Achieve

Redefine what’s possible – book an open day today at The University of Kent: https://www.kent.ac.uk/