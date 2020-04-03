Health specialists ‘frustrated’ as shortage of materials is a barrier to ramping up coronavirus testing

Biomedical scientists and NHS laboratory staff have expressed “frustration” at a shortage of resources which is preventing them from carrying out more coronavirus (COVID-19) tests.

On 2 April, health secretary Matt Hancock committed to raising testing numbers to 100,000 a day by the end of April. But health specialists said they were currently “testing to the limit of our materials”, adding that they were ready to increase capacity, but only if given a “reliable supply” of equipment to do so. A spokesperson for the Institute of Biomedical Science (IBMS) said:

Currently, around 10,000 tests are being carried out each day. Hancock has unveiled a “five pillar” plan to increase the number to ten times that.

However, the IBMS urged the government to be cautious when ramping up testing and ensure that supply chains were secured. It added that there was a “very real risk” that hospitals would run out of reagents, leaving patients unable to be tested.

A reagent is a chemical needed to determine if a coronavirus test is positive or negative. Hancock has said the government’s previous commitment – set out by Boris Johnson – to get to 250,000 tests a day “still stands” but put a “very clear timeline” on his goal of 100,000 by the end of the month.