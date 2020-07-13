Government immigration plan slammed for treating care workers like ‘second class citizens’

Campaigners have accused the government of excluding care workers from its new immigration system and ignoring the “vital role” they’ve played during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Critics hit out at the lack of visa options for foreign care workers in the points-based system. This is due to come into force on 1 January when EU freedom of movement ends.

Government documents published on 13 July confirmed plans to deny visas to ‘low-skilled workers’. These could also include hospitality staff and labourers like builders, if they cannot meet the criteria for applications.

The move – which was fiercely criticised when it was initially announced earlier in 2020 – has now been branded “shambolic” and “disastrous” by campaigners amid a groundswell of support for staff in the care sector through the coronavirus crisis. There are fears that NHS cleaners and porters will also be affected by the changes.

“Second class citizens”

Rehana Azam, national secretary of the GMB union, described the rules as an “embarrassing shambles” which “make no consideration or acknowledgement of the vital job care workers have been doing these past few months”.

Martin Green, chief executive of Care England, said:

The Government’s decision not to include social care workers in the NHS visa scheme is another example of the way in which the Government treats social care staff as second class citizens.

Satbir Singh, chief executive of the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants (JCWI), said:

We’ve gone from clapping for our key workers to calling them ‘low skilled’ in a few short weeks.

Unison’s assistant general secretary Christina McAnea said the move will make recruitment “even harder”, adding:

Social care was in crisis long before the pandemic. Refusing to include care workers in the ​new NHS visa is a disastrous mistake that will make ​existing problems spiral.

She said ministers “must get to grips” with the “massive issues facing social care, which only an urgent overhaul will fix”.

Migrants have kept our country going during the crisis, but many are exploited + unprotected. We must do better. That's why we're calling for a new deal on migration, one which allows people to live & work here safely & be treated with respect. https://t.co/DKPTprrorx — JCWI (@JCWI_UK) July 2, 2020

Health and care visa not open to care workers

People who want to live and work in the UK will need 70 points to apply for a visa. Points will be awarded for key requirements like being able to speak English to a certain level, having a job offer from an approved employer, and meeting a minimum salary threshold.

Some NHS health professionals, including social workers, will be able to apply for a specific health and care visa. This route is designed to be quicker and cheaper, but will not be open to care workers, Downing Street confirmed.

Only senior care staff or managers may meet a “skilled” worker threshold for a visa. But the vast majority of care workers would not be eligible, according to officials.

Other visa options for young people, students and graduates – and those granted to relatives of work visa applicants – may still allow foreign workers to get jobs in the care sector. But there is no dedicated employment route for the industry.

Recruitment, training and development

The Boris Johnson’s official spokesperson said:

We want employers to invest more in training and development for care workers in this country. On care workers specifically, our independent migration advisers have said that immigration is not the sole answer here, which is why we have provided councils with an additional £1.5 billion of funding for social care in 2021/22, as well as launching a new recruitment campaign.

Existing European Union workers in the care sector could apply to stay in the UK through the settlement scheme, “and a very large number have done so”, the spokesperson said.

Johnson said the UK will have a “humane and sensible” immigration system despite “taking back control” after Brexit.