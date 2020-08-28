Monsoon rain wreaks further havoc in Pakistan, killing at least 20 more people

Heavy rain has hit Pakistan’s financial capital Karachi for a fifth straight night, bringing further flooding and killing at least 20 more people, officials said, as rescuers evacuated people from flooded neighbourhoods.

About 30in of rain has fallen on the city since 23 August when monsoon rain began lashing the city, forcing authorities to use boats to evacuate people trapped in flooded streets.

Downed power lines caused widespread electrical outages, adding misery to the lives of many of the city’s 15 million residents.

A family wades through a flooded area (Fareed Khan/AP)

Some workers stayed at their offices and others spent the night in open areas because there was no transport to get home in many parts of the city.

Hundreds of vehicles were dragged along city streets by powerful flood waters.

At least eight people were killed when a wall fell on them in a residential area. They included children who were playing at the time.

Other casualties were reported in various parts of Karachi in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll from rain-related incidents to more than 40 in recent weeks.

About 120 people have died in various parts of Pakistan since June in rain-related incidents and many residents are angry with authorities for not helping them.

(PA Graphics)

Monsoon rain is lashing Pakistan at a time when authorities are trying to contain the spread of coronavirus (Covid-19), which has caused more than 6,283 deaths since February when the country reported its first case. Pakistan reported nine more deaths on 28 August from Covid-19..

Every year, many cities in Pakistan struggle to cope with the annual monsoon deluge. The season runs from July to September.