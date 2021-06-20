Ex-speaker John Bercow defects to Labour, criticising ‘xenophobic’ Tories

Former speaker John Bercow says he has switched allegiances to join the Labour Party. The former Conservative MP became the scourge of Brexiteers as commons speaker.

Bercow said he regards the Tories under Boris Johnson as “reactionary, populist, nationalistic and sometimes even xenophobic”.

He stepped down as speaker in 2019. On Saturday 19 June, he announced that he has joined Labour in recent weeks.

He told the Observer:

I am motivated by support for equality, social justice and internationalism. That is the Labour brand… The conclusion I have reached is that this Government needs to be replaced. The reality is that the Labour Party is the only vehicle that can achieve that objective. There is no other credible option.

