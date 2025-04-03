If travel and trend are your buzzwords for the year, you better move closer…Edmonton, Alberta might sound about as exciting as a rainy Tuesday in Basildon, but 2025’s travel forecasts suggest this northern gem is finally having its glow-up moment!

Often living in the shadow of Vancouver and Toronto, Edmonton has been quietly smashing it with a cracking cultural scene, great dining, and year-round adventures that have had travel trendsetters doing a double-take.

Why Edmonton Is Trending for 2025

Travel industry boffins point to several factors driving Edmonton’s surprise rise. It’s refreshingly affordable (your pound stretches wonderfully far), direct flights from Heathrow have increased for 2025, and unlike some places that shall remain nameless, they’re not drowning in tourists. For now at least.

The real magic? Edmonton doesn’t care too much about impressing visitors either. The city goes about its business, which means you get that authentic ‘rubbing shoulders with the locals’ experience without trying!

The River Valley

Edmonton boasts North America’s largest urban park system – a massive green space 22 times larger than New York’s Central Park and makes London’s Hyde Park look like someone’s back garden. The River Valley offers over 160 kilometres of maintained pathways where you can walk, cycle, or in winter, wobble on snowshoes.

For the best views without the cardio, grab the free 100 Street Funicular near Hotel Macdonald. During summer, you can actually paddle board on the North Saskatchewan River, right through the city centre! Imagine trying that on the Thames.

The West Edmonton Mall

Let’s be honest, recommending a mall as a tourist attraction sounds about as appealing as a guided tour of Luton. But the West Edmonton Mall isn’t just any shopping centre – it’s absolutely awesome!

This behemoth houses an indoor waterpark with the world’s largest wave pool, an ice skating rink, an amusement park, and even a life-sized replica of Columbus’s Santa Maria ship (because… why not?). Even if shopping gives you hives, the sheer ridiculousness makes it worth a gander.

Festival City: Not Just a Cheeky Nickname

With more festivals than you’ve had hot dinners, Edmonton has well and truly earned its “Festival City” moniker. While summer brings heavy hitters like the Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival, winter doesn’t mean hibernation.

The winter calendar revolves around the Ice Castle in Hawrelak Park levelling up to a full Ice Festival. Here you can walk around the most spectacular ice castles that seem ripped straight from Frozen!

The Brilliant Food Scene

Edmonton’s food scene has gone from “Is there anything besides poutine?” to “Should we book another night to try that other restaurant?” The 124th Street area and Ritchie Market are proper foodie havens that wouldn’t look out of place in East London – except the prices won’t make you weep into your wallet.

The 104 Street Farmers’ Market is where locals sell everything from prairie-grown grains to Edmonton-made spirits between May and October. For a true taste of Alberta, try the locally-raised bison at RGE RD.

The craft beer scene has exploded faster than you can say “another IPA?” with Situation Brewing, Sea Change, and Blind Enthusiasm leading the charge. After a few tasters, you’ll be pronouncing “about” like a local and considering a permanent move.

Northern Lights Without Remortgaging Your House

While your mates are splashing out thousands to freeze their bits off in Iceland or Norway for a glimpse of the aurora, you could be spotting the same magical light show in Edmonton for a fraction of the cost.

Elk Island National Park, just 35 minutes from downtown, offers prime viewing spots for this bucket-list event. The aurora season runs from September to April so just think of the smug factor when you casually mention spotting the Northern Lights “during a little city break to Edmonton.”

When to Visit Edmonton Without Freezing To Death

Edmonton embraces all four seasons with gusto – including winter temperatures that would make a penguin reach for another layer. Summer (June-August) brings gloriously long days (it’s barely dark in June!) and peak festival season. Autumn delivers stunning foliage that makes the River Valley take on a whole new look altogether.

Winter (November-March) is serious business with temperatures that regularly plummet to -20°C and beyond. But Edmontonians are a hardy bunch who’ve turned frozen misery into an art form with spectacular ice-skating trails, cross-country skiing, and those Northern Lights opportunities. Spring (April-May) brings relief and the opening of outdoor markets.

Edmonton’s surprise appearance on 2025 hot lists represents a whole new way of thinking when it comes to travel – away from places drowning in selfie sticks toward destinations where you can actually immerse yourself in local life.

What you won’t find in Edmonton are gaudy tourist traps or attractions created solely to separate you from your loonies (slang for Canadian dollars). What you will find is a dynamic Canadian city that welcomes visitors with the perfect mix of genuine hospitality and leaving you to get on with it. Pack your sense of adventure (and for the love of God, a proper winter coat if visiting during colder months) and you’ll soon see why Edmonton is a travel hotspot for 2025!