In a move that epitomises corporate overreach and a blatant disregard for civil liberties, Asda has initiated a trial of live facial recognition technology in five of its Greater Manchester stores. This intrusive surveillance tactic not only infringes upon customer privacy but also sets a dangerous precedent for the normalisation of Orwellian monitoring in everyday life.

Asda: intruding on all our privacy with its facial recognition

Asda justifies this invasive measure by citing a rise in retail crime, reporting approximately 1,400 assaults on staff in the past year. While the safety of employees is undeniably important, resorting to mass surveillance is a disproportionate and ethically questionable response. Moreover, none of this addresses the root causes of shoplifting: poverty and capitalism.

The approach by Asda punishes the vast majority of innocent shoppers for the actions of a few, treating every customer as a potential criminal under the unproven guise of deterrence.

The implementation of facial recognition technology in public spaces raises profound ethical and legal concerns. The indiscriminate scanning of individuals’ faces without explicit consent is a gross violation of privacy rights.

Moreover, the accuracy of such technology is highly questionable, with numerous studies highlighting significant biases and error rates, particularly affecting minority communities. Misidentifications can lead to unwarranted confrontations, humiliation, and potential legal consequences for innocent individuals.

Blatant civil liberties violations

Asda’s decision to integrate this technology into its existing CCTV network lacks transparency and public consultation.

There is minimal information on how data will be stored, who will have access, and what measures are in place to prevent misuse. This opacity fuels concerns about data security and the potential for function creep, where surveillance tools are repurposed beyond their original intent without public knowledge or consent.

Civil rights organisations and privacy advocates have rightly condemned Asda’s actions. Campaign group Big Brother Watch noted that:

We are being regularly contacted by people who have been wrongly accused of being a shoplifter after facial recognition in a shop has got it wrong. We’ve supported dozens of people already – but this expansion will mean many more people will be impacted.

It is running a campaign to stop Asda from rolling out facial recognition permanently. It wants people to:

1. Copy and paste the text below onto your social media post.

2. Save the image below to include in your post.

3. Post the message.

🚨 Will you STOP spying on customers with live facial recognition cameras @asda?

I will no longer shop at #Asda supermarkets if you continue to use this rights-abusive surveillance tech.

#StopAsdaSpying | @BigBrotherWatch

Big Brother Watch noted the story of:

Sara, a teenager who was falsely flagged by a facial recognition camera in Home Bargains. She was wrongly called a criminal whilst doing her shopping, searched, forced to leave the store and told she was banned from shops and supermarkets using this technology up and down the country. The shop admitted they got it wrong – but took no action to stop shoppers being scanned and falsely accused in future. They’re still using the live facial recognition cameras.

Asda facial recognition must not be normalised

The normalisation of facial recognition in retail settings paves the way for a surveillance state where individuals are constantly monitored and analysed. This not only erodes public trust but also chills free expression and movement, as people alter their behavior due to the omnipresence of surveillance.

Asda’s trial of facial recognition technology is a reckless and unjustifiable assault on personal freedoms. The purported benefits do not outweigh the significant risks and ethical dilemmas posed by such invasive surveillance.

It is imperative for consumers to voice their opposition to these measures and for regulatory bodies to scrutinise and restrict the use of facial recognition in public and commercial spaces. Privacy is a fundamental right, not a commodity to be sacrificed at the altar of corporate interests.

Featured image and additional images via Big Brother Watch