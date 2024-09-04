The Grenfell Tower fire disaster that killed 72 people was the result of “decades of failure” by government and construction industry bodies and the “systematic dishonesty” of building material firms. They’re some of the conclusions of the Grenfell inquiry report. However, none of this in any way goes far enough – and sadly, it was never going to.

Grenfell inquiry report published

The Grenfell report marks the end of a two-part independent inquiry led by retired judge Martin Moore-Bick into Britain’s worst residential fire since WWII.

Unveiling his findings, Moore-Bick said all the 72 deaths as a result of the fire were “all avoidable”. He said the victims had been “badly failed”. Some of those who played a part in the sowing the seeds of disaster had shown “incompetence”, as well as “dishonesty and greed”.

The report makes criticism of government and other influential bodies over a refurbishment of Grenfell. It was this that led to the cladding and other dangerous materials being installed. In particular the report condemns firms involved in supplying rainscreen cladding panels and other insulation products.

Accusing them of “systematic dishonesty”, it said they “engaged in deliberate and sustained strategies to manipulate the testing processes, misrepresent test data and mislead the market”.

Following the release of the report, prime minister Keir Starmer pledged that his government would ensure a similar tragedy does not occur again. He said:

The government will carefully consider the report and its recommendations, to ensure that such a tragedy cannot occur again.

But a fire in Dagenham just over a week ago illustrated the ongoing risks. Over 80 people had to be evacuated in the middle of the night after waking to smoke and flames in a block where work to remove “non-compliant” cladding was part-completed.

Sadly, the Grenfell inquiry’s report was never going to get to the heart of why 72 people were killed.

You cannot regulate and reform away institutional racism and classism

As campaign group Justice 4 Grenfell said in a statement, the Grenfell inquiry report:

offers over 50 recommendations – many of which are conciliatory and hold no surprises. Given the inquiry’s terms of reference, which excluded considerations of social housing, discrimination, and social inequality, a report of this nature was inevitable.

That is, ultimately the Grenfell fire was the culmination of years of institutionalised neglect, racism, classism, and discrimination against the predominantly low-income, Black, brown, and disabled residents of the tower.

Racism and classism were the ultimate cause of the Grenfell Tower fire. In the same way Palestinian lives in Gaza are worth less than Israeli lives, so too were Grenfell’s victims and others in social housing up and down the country.

The Grenfell Action Group had repeatedly raised concerns about fire hazards, but the council ignored them. Its disregard is indicative of a broader pattern of institutional racism and classism, where governments and public bodies systematically ignore the voices of marginalised communities.

In the aftermath, the government’s response to the Grenfell Tower fire has been dire, and littered with racism and classism. It has failed on key promises it made. For example, the government’s commitment to replace unsafe cladding on similar high-rise buildings has progressed at a glacial pace.

As one person pointed out on X:

Let’s be clear: if this had happened in an affluent area like Golders Green, there would have been swift, severe consequences and legal actions. Instead, because the victims are from poorer communities, the response has been far less stringent, exposing a troubling disparity in how justice is meted out based on socio-economic status.

Grenfell: the most important lessons will not be learned

So, while there may be ‘reforms’ around housing regulations, and there may be criminal prosecutions around Grenfell itself, the root cause of the fire will not be addressed. As Justice 4 Grenfell summed up:

Grenfell is a direct result of how our society treats people

“Some people”, the Canary would say.

Poor people – especially those who are Black, brown, or disabled – are third class citizens in the UK. Those at the top of society – be it in government, local authorities, or in corporations – will always put their collective interests above those at the bottom. No amount of inquiries, reforms, or regulatory action will change that.

Featured image via the Canary

Additional reporting via Agence France-Presse