In a powerful new video protesting against extreme laws, Muslim women say ‘hands off our hijabs’

In the wake of a huge legal victory against police, civil rights organisation CAGE is launching a social media awareness campaign to support Muslim women. The campaign intends to highlight the harmful effects of ‘Schedule 7’, a draconian detention measure introduced in the Terrorism Act 2000. It also aims to show solidarity with visibly Muslim women who are at greater risk of profiling.

Stories of women affected by Schedule 7

‘Asiyah’, who recently won her case against the police, said: Being forced to remove my Hijab was the most dehumanising and embarrassing experience of my life. I was made to feel worthless. I felt that my honour had been violated. Schedule 7 is a horrifying experience for a young woman like myself. The fact that the police can behave in such a way without any repercussions is frightening. It wasn’t easy challenging the Police, but with the help of CAGE and my lawyers, I was given the moral support to continue this case, so that no Muslim women should ever have to face this same violation.

Summayah, a Muslim woman who also had her hijab removed during a Schedule 7 stop, described her experience for The Canary:

“A shocking violation”

Solicitor Anne McMurdie, who represented Asiyah, said it’s “concerning that there is no guidance” for when police can compel a woman they’re detaining under the Terrorism Act to take off her hijab. She said this causes an improper use of powers, where: women have been photographed unlawfully without their hijab against their wishes and their photograph has been retained, perhaps indefinitely, on a police database. Muhammad Rabbani, director of CAGE, has said “the Police knew they were discriminating against Muslim women”. He believes the police chose to settle outside of court “in order to avoid Asiyah’s case setting a [legal] precedent for other women that have had their hijab forcibly removed“. And he insisted that ‘it’s high time Schedule 7 was scrapped’, adding that: Coercing Muslim women to remove their headscarves at Schedule 7, despite not being suspected of any wrongdoing, is a shocking violation with far reaching psychological impact. These revelations are evidence of the Islamophobic nature of Schedule 7 powers and why we’ve consistently called for their repeal.

#HandsOffOurHijabs

CAGE has launched the campaign #HandsOffOurHijabs with a powerful video featuring Muslim women:

Take off your hijab! These are the words some Muslim women are told when stopped at the UK border while travelling. It's humiliating and Islamophobic. Enough is Enough: #HandsOffOurHijabs 📝End #Schedule7. 30k have signed our petition, have you? >> https://t.co/w3uoJTNrGF pic.twitter.com/uzZRl0cwDh — CAGE (@UK_CAGE) March 18, 2020

Naila Ahmed, casework manager at CAGE, spoke to The Canary about why the organisation decided to launch this campaign. She said: