Frankie Boyle calls out the commentators turning a blind eye to ‘genocide’ – and there’s plenty of them

Frankie Boyle Gaza genocide


With Israel moving into Gaza amidst an “impossible” evacuation, many have described the situation as “genocide”. It’s a genocide inflicted by the Israeli government upon the civilian population of Gaza:

It’s a genocide which many commentators would rather not acknowledge in such direct terms. One public figure who hasn’t been afraid is Frankie Boyle, who had the following message for those who would shy away from acknowledging the war crimes taking place:

Genocide

Boyle’s full message reads:

A lot of artists and commentators in Britain who’ve spent their careers foregrounding their empathy and humanism, apparently unable to muster a single word about the genocide in Gaza. This matters because Britain is providing political and military cover for these actions. If you have a voice, please use it to call for a ceasefire, and the lifting of the blockade.

The conditions now faced by Palestinians have been widely reported on. Yet Boyle is right – many public figures would rather not acknowledge what’s happening:

For example, former Countdown presenter Carol Vorderman has now made a career for herself as a political commentator. She also hosts the Pride of Britain awards. These, according to the awards’ website:

celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable people who make our world a better place.

However, on X Vorderman can barely bring herself to mention Israel or Palestine. Instead, she reshared a podcast on the subject hosted by war criminal Alastair Campbell – as well as some liberal daydreaming by TV host Patrick Kielty:

As one person pointed out on X, it says a lot that Boyle is the one calling this out:

Boyle’s message follows on from others such as these:

Hypocrisy

Hamas’s attack on military and civilian targets is being used by some to justify whatever comes next. Those adopting such a position include the most powerful man in the world:

In the UK, shadow foreign secretary David Lammy refused to give an answer on whether he supported the evacuation of Gaza because he believed it would have a negative impact on his ability to achieve greater political power:

Boyle isn’t the only one calling out the hypocrisy online:

Labour leader Keir Starmer has also invited criticism for his one-sided stance on the situation:

Speaking out

However, it’s not just establishment politicians and commentators who are either ignoring or being wilfully obtuse about the situation for the Palestinian people. Grief grifters like U2’s Bono have made their position very clear:

As the war continues, it’s important that people call out atrocities where they see them. It’s clear that many powerful people see any and all action against ordinary Palestinians as acceptable. They need to understand that the world won’t forget what they say in this moment.

Featured image via Ralph_PH Flickr – image cropped to 770 x 403

