Two NGOs have accused private contractor the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation of ‘stealing’ aid from them and forcing it to be distributed at its own controversial distribution points. The founder of one NGO told the Canary it was the Israeli army that requisitioned four trucks of aid.

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation: stealing aid?

After 88 days of closed borders and Israel’s total blockade of aid entering the Gaza Strip, we saw desperate scenes yesterday, on the first day of operations of the controversial US-Israeli Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. At least three people died and dozens injured as they attempted to reach life-saving supplies, after being intentionally starved by Israel for almost three months.

Among the boxes of food distributed by Gaza Humanitarian Foundation were four truck loads, equivalent to 4,000 food parcels, with the logo of Rahma Worldwide, a Michigan humanitarian NGO.

Dr Ramy Abdu, founder and chairman of Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor (Euro-Med Monitor) told the Canary:

My colleagues, Euro-Med field researchers in Gaza, have been in touch with Rahma Worldwide, who said they had four truck loads which were going to be delivered to the World Food Programme in Gaza in a few days, but yesterday morning we saw the boxes and the logo of this organisation among those distributed to Palestinians by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation. Rahma Worldwide told us the Israeli army forced the truck loads to the distribution points of the Americans, and distributed it.

Rahma Worldwide claims it does not support food distribution by the method GHF uses and, although unavailable for comment, the organisation released a statement on their social media this evening which included the following:

Rahma did not authorize such distribution, and none of our team was permitted to participate in this process… It is our policy to not support or permit the presence of any armed groups during any relief distribution of aid.

Weaponising aid

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation now has the sole responsible for the delivery of aid to Gaza’s 2.1 million residents, even though its aid distribution mechanism violates international law and weaponises aid, and it uses armed security to transport it from the border crossings to the distribution centres, which are surrounded by the Israeli military.

The UN and other international humanitarian organisations, which are experienced and have been delivering aid efficiently throughout the genocide, have rejected the GHF, saying it is designed to deliberately humiliate, persecute and forcibly displace Palestinians, by making them move to where aid is being distributed.

Although there were around 400 distribution points spread across Gaza before the start of the genocide, there are now only four, three of which are in the far South of Gaza and one in the central area. None are in the Northern area, as Israel hopes to ethnically cleanse this area of Palestinians.

According to Euro-Med Monitor, Palestinians may have to travel up to 30km each week to obtain this aid.

The lack of paved roads, extremely high cost or total absence of transportation, the continued Israeli ban on vehicle traffic on the only route currently open for civilian movement between the north and south, and the constant threat of being shot at by Israeli forces will cause huge problems – and will make it impossible for old and sick people to receive anything.

Gaza Humanitarian Foundation: reinforcing apartheid and occupation

The Gaza Humanitarian Foundation aid distribution mechanism reinforces control over the life-saving supplies that are so desperately needed by Gaza’s population, giving Israel the power to decide who receives aid and who will be left to die, while attempting to mislead the public into believing Palestinians are benefitting.

According to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification report, 93% of Gaza’s population is facing acute food shortages.

