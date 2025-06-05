Donald Trump has issued a new travel ban for certain countries. The move echoes a travel ban from his first term which is popularly known as the Muslim ban. Whilst Joe Biden overturned that particular ban in 2022, this latest policy from Trump restricts travel into the US from:

Afghanistan

Chad Congo-Brazzaville

Equatorial Guinea

Eritrea

Haiti

Iran

Libya

Myanmar

Somalia

Sudan

Yemen

Certain countries are also to have their visas restricted:

Burundi

Cuba

Laos

Sierra Leone

Togo

Turkmenistan

Venezuela

Travel Ban Part 2

The US has a history of restricting travel from selected countries. During Obama’s tenure as president the 2015 Visa Waiver Program Improvement and Terrorist Travel Prevention Act placed restrictions on travel from:

Iran

Iraq

Syria

Sudan

Somalia, Libya, and Yemen were later added as “countries of concern.” Trump’s original Muslim ban in 2017 was put into place via executive order. In other words, it bypassed the scrutiny of Congress. However, Obama’s travel restriction list was ratified by Congress. Now, in 2025, Trump’s latest travel ban cites a mix of national security and people overstaying their visa. But, the undercurrent remains one of the US using national security as carte blanche for xenophobia, Islamophobia, and racism.

Amnesty International immediately pushed back against the travel ban, stating:

President Trump’s new travel ban is discriminatory, racist, and downright cruel. By targeting people based on their nationality, this ban only spreads disinformation and hate.

Advocacy organisation, Human Rights First, were similarly robust in their criticism. Their Senior Director of Refugee Advocacy, Robyn Barnard, said:

This return to divisive and racist policies to target entire populations marks yet another anti-immigrant and punitive action taken by President Trump.

Barnard rejected the Trump administrations claims of the travel ban safeguarding the nation:

Bans do nothing to make our country secure, but rather undermine our national security and arbitrarily target those most in need of protection.

Challenges incoming

The White House has insisted that the travel ban won’t impede the upcoming sporting events the US is due to host. However, there is already concern over fans and athletes being deported for both the Olympics and men’s football World Cup. The Trump administration has undoubtedly created an atmosphere of fear for immigrants, and pre-existing legal challenges over human rights will undoubtedly be emboldened by this development. The curtailing of travel will mean disaster for businesses, particularly in technology, healthcare, and education. Current visa holders hailing from countries on the travel list are reportedly safe from deportation. However, coming from the administration that has deported its own citizens, this isn’t particularly reassuring.

In fact, Al Jazeera reported that:

The Trump administration has called for 3,000 daily immigration arrests, leaving migrant communities in the US in fear.

Setting immigration targets in such a manner can only be intended to inspire fear and confirmation of a hostile environment for immigrants.

Meanwhile, as with the continuing disaster over tariffs, the countries on the receiving end of Trump’s racist nonsense are less than impressed. Venezuelan interior minister for Caracas, Diosdado Cabello, said:

Being in the United States is a great risk for anyone, not just for Venezuelans. They persecute our countrymen, our people, for no reason.

Targeting Muslims

Oxfam America’s CEO shared the professional opinion of other rights groups. Abby Maxman said:

By once again targeting individuals from Muslim-majority countries, countries with predominantly Black and brown populations, and countries in the midst of conflict and political instability, this executive order deepens inequality and perpetuates harmful stereotypes, racist tropes, and religious intolerance. This policy is not about national security—it is about sowing division and vilifying communities that are seeking safety and opportunity in the United States.

The manner in which Trump carries out his travel bans is different than previous presidents. He rushes out policy after policy, aiming to sow chaos. He’s often met with legal challenges and condemnation from human rights organisations. However, the core of the policy – safeguarding of America’s borders and a stamping out of terrorism – has been central to the tenure of each president for many decades now. By claiming to be fighting terrorism, the American public and media will largely let their government get on with it. After all, it was under Bush and Obama that the decision to restrict travel from certain countries originated.

America won’t be made any safer by these bans. All they will do is further target and stigmatise immigrants. The travel ban will ruin lives, keep loved ones separated, and cause untold anguish. But, let’s not pretend that Trump is the source of this rot.

Featured image via the Canary