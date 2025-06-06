Here’s today’s horoscope from the Canary – helping guide you through life, with a daily dose of lifestyle musings for our readers.

Your horoscope for Friday 6 June 2025

Aries ♈

Mars trines Pluto in your horoscope, and you’re locked in on the target—whether it’s the broken printer or late-stage capitalism. Today, the stars favor focused confrontation: confront the policy, not the person; the power structure, not your tired coworker. You’re not a bulldozer—you’re a battering ram with purpose. Just don’t charge alone. Grab your comrades. Draft the exit strategy. You don’t need to win the argument—you need to rewrite the rules.

Taurus ♉

Venus sextiles the Moon, and you are Peak Groundedness today, Taurus. Your instinct to find peace in chaos is not escapism—it’s strategic defiance. Pour yourself a drink, light a candle, and ignore that “Are you available to hop on a quick call?” message. You’re building resistance through ritual, not rejection. Comfort isn’t complacency when it’s shared—so feed someone, soothe someone, remind everyone: joy is not just possible, it’s necessary.

Gemini ♊

Mercury conjunct Jupiter supercharges your mind, Gemini, and the ideas are coming in hot. Today is ideal for writing a viral post on the quiet tyranny of “fun” corporate cultures, or redesigning the onboarding handbook as a subtle union pamphlet. Your brain is a spark plug, but don’t overload the engine. Say what needs to be said—but also pause, breathe, and let others speak. Collaboration is the new clever.

Cancer ♋

The Moon forms a supportive aspect to Neptune and Saturn in your horoscope, and your inner tide is one of structure and softness. A rare balance. Today, create boundaries like a tide wall—firm, but with rhythm. You don’t owe emotional availability to every coworker who forgot how to file a form. Focus instead on spaces where your empathy builds solidarity. A check-in here. A casserole there. That’s your revolution.

Leo ♌

The Sun sextile Uranus throws a glitter bomb into your usual script, Leo, and the stars say: surprise them. Shake up the norms with flair. Dress too boldly for “casual Friday.” Speak too honestly in the team retro. Suggest that upper management rotate into customer support monthly. Lead the way by breaking the mold. You don’t need permission to shine. You are the light breaking through the boardroom blinds.

Virgo ♍

Mercury’s alignment with Saturn means your inner critic is well-fed, but today, turn that precision outward. Question why you’re expected to carry three people’s workloads with one lunch break. Your resistance is administrative. Check every policy. Flag every unfair clause. Fix nothing that’s broken on purpose. You’re not here to save the system from itself. You’re here to document its collapse with immaculate footnotes.

Libra ♎

Venus trines Neptune in your horoscope and your aesthetic sense is tuned to full revolution-romanticism mode. Today, you’re called to beautify dissent. Coordinate a banner drop. Curate a protest playlist. Design a spreadsheet that’s both functional and fabulous. Just don’t confuse appearances with alignment. Justice doesn’t always match your moodboard. But with your grace and guts working together? You can make disruption look like a love letter.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto harmonises with Mars and you are a strategic storm cloaked in stillness. Today’s power play: say less, but mean more. Watch. Document. Smirk when the CEO says “transparency” and quietly draft a counter-policy with your coworkers. Your insight into power is unmatched—but use it to elevate, not hoard. Whisper truths into the right ears. Send the anonymous tip. And remember: real power doesn’t perform. It prepares.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter is in an expansive mood in your horoscope, and so are you. You’re suddenly 85 tabs deep into reading about worker co-ops in 1970s Chile. Incredible. Just don’t lose the plot. Today, use your curiosity to connect dots—between your dreams and your day job, your values and your action. Invite others into the exploration. Ask big questions. Then sit down and do something with the answers. Revolutions begin with “what if?”

Capricorn ♑

Saturn’s steady influence has you pondering legacy. You’ve been grinding away at goals, but the stars ask: Whose ladder are you climbing? Today, reevaluate your systems. Ask where your structure reinforces the status quo—and where it might birth something liberatory instead. Build, yes—but for a world that doesn’t demand your burnout. And if you schedule a meeting today, make sure it includes snacks, transparency, and the option to say “no.”

Aquarius ♒

Uranus sparks innovation in your house of voice. Your mind is running five years ahead, as usual. You want to build the next great mutual aid network on blockchain. Maybe don’t. But do gather folks for a conversation, a visioning session, or a conspiracy to abolish corporate time-tracking. Your weird is your wisdom. Just translate it into something the group can use—preferably before Mercury retrograde scrambles your Wi-Fi.

Pisces ♓

Neptune blends with Venus and Saturn in your horoscope, and you’re a dreamy realist today: romantic, but with receipts. Channel that into creative resistance. Write love letters to collective action. Collage your anti-burnout manifesto. Make an altar to paid sick leave. You don’t need to lead the march—you just need to whisper to the ones too tired to shout. Your magic isn’t in making noise. It’s in making meaning.

