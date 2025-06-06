In a new open letter, more than 20 legal organisations from around the world have called on the British authorities to “urgently cease the misuse of” anti-terrorism legislation it has been wielding against Palestine Action’s Filton 18.

Filton 18 case: an open letter against abuse of counter-terrorism legislation

Rejecting the use of counter-terrorism legislation against political activists, the letter states that:

The national and international legal and human rights community is alarmed by credible reports of serious violations of fair trial rights and other human rights of Palestine Action activists in the ongoing “Filton 18” case.

In August 2024, the 18 activists took action at the Filton, Bristol premises of Elbit Systems, Israel’s largest weapons company. The British state has currently imprisoned them. It has accused the Filton 18 of “terrorism-connected” offences.

They await trial, scheduled to take place in three separate cases, the first being heard in November 2025.

The Filton 18 case: a ‘litmus test for democracy’

Joining previous interventions by UN Experts and Amnesty International, the international legal organisations warned on Tuesday 3 June that:

The Filton 18 case is a litmus test for democracy, the rule of law and respect for human rights in the United Kingdom.

Specifically, they recall the UN Experts’ warning that the British state has denied activists their procedural rights, and that the activists may be deprived of a fair trial. In April, a series of Freedom of Information (FOI) requests uncovered evidence which points to potential Israeli Embassy interference in the case. Given this, the open letter calls upon the authorities to provide concrete guarantees of the independence of the judiciary. It also demands that they disclose all evidence of Israel’s attempted influence in the case.

Importantly, the signatories state that there is a:

clear connection between misuse of anti-terrorism legislation and alleged Israeli interference in the Filton 18 case, and seemingly unlawful ties between the UK and Israel.

Support across six continents

The UK’s complicity in Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza is the entire basis of the Filton 18’s action. Notably, the Filton plant exported arms to Israel as the action occurred.

The Filton 18’s next hearing is due to take place at Kingston Crown Court on the 30 June and 1 July. Ahead of this, leading legal bodies representing lawyers across six continents have signed the open letter. This includes the International Association of Democratic Lawyers, the European Association of Lawyers for Democracy and World Human Rights, and the National Lawyers Guild International (USA).

Feature image supplied.