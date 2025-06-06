After the US vetoed yet another UN call for an Israel ceasefire in Gaza, the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention has insisted that:

There can be no doubt now that the #UnitedStates is a perpetrator of genocide in Palestine.

This isn’t just Israel’s genocide

The US has a long record of settler-colonial genocide at home and abroad. But both the blue and red wings of the country’s establishment – with the support of the mainstream media – have perhaps outdone even their own country’s awful record since October 2023 by fuelling Israel’s genocide in Gaza, which has killed at least one Palestinian child every hour for 20 months. Even Israel knows US support is essential for its crimes to continue.

As the Lemkin Institute insisted:

It is not surprising that many Americans would embrace genocide. The country was founded on genocide and institutionalized a genocidal form of slavery… The enduring mainstream institutions of the state and society remain comfortable with the genocide of non-white people.

However, it noted that “the majority of the ordinary people of the United States… are not comfortable with genocide”, stressing:

We hope Americans will pull together to eventually hold their leadership – in both parties – accountable for the PERPETRATION of genocide in Palestine.

The @LemkinInstitute continues to be horrified by US vetoes of ceasefire proposals at the UN Security Council (@UNSC_Reports). There can be no doubt now that the #UnitedStates is a perpetrator of genocide in Palestine. We hope that the American people will hold the leaders of… pic.twitter.com/g6VezOSSbr — Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention (@LemkinInstitute) June 5, 2025

The United States was the only country on the UN Security Council to vote against the new draft resolution on 4 June, and there were no abstentions. The resolution sought “an immediate, unconditional and permanent ceasefire, the unconditional release of hostages held by Hamas and others and the immediate lifting of all aid restrictions”.

Polish-Jewish lawyer Raphael Lemkin proposed condemning the crime of genocide back in 1944. And eight decades later, the institute carrying his name asserted in 2024 that:

One might even say that Lemkin’s definition fits the situation in Palestine for the past 76 years.

Academics from Israel itself, meanwhile, have joined the global scholarly consensus that the apartheid state has been committing genocide since October 2023.

The world wants the US-Israeli genocide to stop

As peace group Code Pink has insisted:

Regardless of how many times the US vetoes a ceasefire resolution, one thing will always be true: Virtually the entire world opposes the US-Israeli genocide in Gaza.

Indeed, YouGov has just revealed that, even in Western Europe (which usually backs the US and its Israeli outpost):

public support and sympathy for Israel have reached their lowest ebb

The British state, itself a junior partner of US global plunder, has come under constantly increasing pressure in the streets, in court, and in parliament to end its political and material support for Israel’s genocide. But as author Michael Rosen has pointed out:

Most of the world wants it to stop. The US doesn’t want it to stop. So it doesn’t stop.

