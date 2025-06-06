The Madleen, an aid ship known as the Freedom Flotilla, has diverted its course to rescue a number of refugees. Whilst the Madleen is carrying a number of activists headed to Gaza to deliver much-needed aid, this latest diversion demonstrates just how much the most powerful governments in the world are choosing inaction.

In a statement, the crew of the Madleen detailed how they received a distress call from a vessel. Then:

Madleen immediately contacted Greek and Egyptian authorities. However, both confirmed they were too far away to respond and advised the Madleen to intervene if possible. Upon approach, the Madleen‘s crew saw that the boat was rapidly deflating, with approximately 30–40 people on board. Given the time-critical nature of the situation, they launched a rescue Rigid Inflatable Boat (RIB).

Four of the refugees began to “desperately” swim for the Madleen, who pulled them onto their boat. The genocides in both Palestine and Sudan have been irretrievably linked through the

Freedom Flotilla to the rescue

However, as the activists themselves noted, the nearby Greek and Egyptian authorities should have been on hand to rescue the refugees. And, the situation was further complicated when crew members recognised the vessel sending the distress signal to be the notorious Libyan coast guard vessel, the Tareq Bin Zayed (TBZ). An extensive investigation from Al Jazeera, Lighthouse Reports, the Syrian Investigative Reporting for Accountability Journalism (SIRAJ), Malta Today, Le Monde, and Der Spiegel found that:

On several occasions this year, GPS coordinates released by Europe’s border agency Frontex have ended up in the hands of the Tareq Bin Zayed (TBZ), allowing militiamen to haul back hundreds of people at a time from European waters to eastern Libya.

Put simply:

The pattern that emerged suggests that European powers are working directly and indirectly with the TBZ, amid their efforts to curb refugee arrivals.

In their statement, the Madleen Freedom Flotilla stated:

To avoid being taken by the Libyan authorities, four people jumped into the sea and began desperately swimming towards the Madleen. The crew then issued a mayday for itself, calling for urgent assistance, but other vessels remained too far away. The Madleen’s crew rescued the four from the water.

The refugees that were rescued were fleeing death and destruction in Sudan. How desperate they must have felt, upon seeing the looming TBZ. Were it not for the flotilla crew, they may well have joined the ever-growing list of refugees drowning at sea.

Graveyard at sea

Rima Hassan, a member of the European Parliament and onboard the Freedom Flotilla, said:

We denounce the European Union’s role in obstructing the movement of asylum seekers, in clear violation of international law—an approach that has led to the deaths of tens of thousands and turned the Mediterranean into a graveyard.

Greek and Egyptian authorities have abdicated their moral and legal responsibility towards the refugees. Leaving the flotilla to reach out to the refugees is a disgrace. However, it is also the result of policy choices from European countries.

Human rights activist, Pia Klemp, wrote in 2024 that:

People are denied the right to life by the EU and its member states, whose deliberate policies are responsible for the mass grave in the Mediterranean. The EU has decided to militarize its borders instead of providing the resources required to save lives at sea.

Klemp reinforced how border control doesn’t keep states safe, but endangers people:

Relentless reinforcement of border police and calculated outsourcing of further border controls to foreign coast guards and militias mean tens of thousands of innocent people die at sea and in detention camps.

Borders kill

The fact that the Gaza Freedom Flotilla and the independent activists on board are journeying to Palestine to provide aid in the first place is the ultimate condemnation of complicit nations. States would rather posture and claim to be keeping their citizens safe by heavily militarising their borders. It is such craven and wrong-headed conceptions of statehood that have led to Israel’s genocide, and to the Mediterranean being turned into a graveyard.

Even so, Israeli authorities are adamant that they won’t allow the Madleen to distribute its aid. Amnesty International wrote:

There can be no justification for blocking humanitarian aid to Gaza amidst catastrophic levels of hunger and suffering and one of the worst manmade humanitarian disasters in the world. Israeli authorities must immediately lift their unlawful blockade on Gaza, allow and resume the unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance and lifesaving supplies, and #StopTheGenocide.

Before it even reaches the shores of Palestine, the Madleen and everyone onboard – including the Sudanese refugees – have already shown that the scores of Palestinians tormented and dying, along with refugees being left to a watery grave are expendable to the most powerful states in the world. When such a thing is the case, these horrific deaths are not tragedies. They are the result of states prioritising borders over people. They are what happens when states refuse any legal or moral responsibility to stop the death and destruction being unleashed.

