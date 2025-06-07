London Assembly Labour Party members have abstained on a motion calling for a Disability Equality Champion for London. This is despite the fact they had previously unanimously supported it – just nine months ago.

Labour London Assembly members U-turn on motion for a Disability Equality Champion

On Thursday 5 June, Mayor Sadiq Khan declined to implement the original motion the London Assembly passed with cross-party agreement on 5 September 2024. Khan claimed that his deputy mayor for communities and social justice already adequately covers disability issues.

However Disabled People’s Organisations such as Inclusion London have repeated calls for a dedicated leader focused on disability equality in City Hall.

Assembly Member Gareth Roberts, who proposed the motion, said:

Nine months ago, every single party in the Assembly – including Labour – recognized that 1.2 million disabled Londoners deserve dedicated representation and leadership. The needs of disabled people haven’t changed, but Labour’s commitment to them seemingly has.

London: a city of systemic exclusion for disabled people

The motion comes as Disabled People’s Organisations continue to highlight systemic exclusion from City Hall processes. This includes the current ‘Towards a New London Plan‘ consultation which lacked accessible formats like Easy Read and BSL versions that should be available as standard issue.

Roberts added:

Clearly, the status quo we have at City Hall just isn’t good enough, when the lived perspective of disabled Londoners is so regularly excluded from City Hall policy and planning decisions. It’s time we had someone with the mandate and focus to turn that around.

Liberal Democrat Assembly Member Hina Bokhari OBE, who seconded the motion, said:

At a time when so many people are struggling and worried about the prospect of brutal cuts to PIP, it’s more important than ever that the Mayor does everything in his power to listen to, support and work alongside disabled Londoners. A more inclusive London starts with a more inclusive City Hall.

Featured image via the Canary