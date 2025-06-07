Here’s today’s horoscope from the Canary – helping guide you through life, with a daily dose of lifestyle musings for our readers.

Your horoscope for Saturday 7 June 2025

Aries ♈

Mars squares the Moon, Aries, and your fuse is short enough to qualify as a fire hazard. Today, you’re not just mad—you’re correct. The system is rigged, and your impulse is to kick in the door. But rage needs a rhythm. Before you launch your solo uprising in the group chat, pause. Find your comrades. Organise. Anger is sacred, but transformation takes more than yelling at your manager through emojis.

Taurus ♉

Venus is trine the Moon, and you’ve remembered—once again—that your body is not a productivity machine. Today, the stars say: dig into slow resistance. Opt out of urgency. Take your full lunch break. Say “no” with a smile and an oat milk latte. Capitalism collapses a little every time you choose softness over speed. Tend to your senses like they matter—because they do. Revolution starts with resting your jaw.

Gemini ♊

Mercury is sextile the North Node in your horoscope, Gemini, and you’ve got messages to deliver—whether they’re spicy observations about “team-building” or a meme-thread takedown of office culture. Speak your truth, but remember: truth without listening is just Twitter. Use your cleverness to connect, not just perform. If someone asks what you’ve been working on, say “class consciousness.” If they laugh, invite them to the meeting.

Cancer ♋

The Moon is in your sign, Cancer, and you’re picking up on every vibe in the room—including the one where everyone’s pretending the new policy isn’t a disaster. Today, your emotional clarity is a political tool. Offer support where it’s needed, but hold your boundaries like your favorite mug—tight, lovingly, and with the knowledge that someone’s probably going to try to break it. Care is a strategy. Use it wisely.

Leo ♌

The Sun opposes Pluto, and today, Leo, you’re confronting the question: are you leading… or performing leadership? There’s nothing wrong with the spotlight—but it’s not liberation if it’s just you on stage. Step back. Amplify. Let your presence serve the people, not the prestige. If someone tries to flatter you into complicity, smile and redirect them toward collective bargaining. You’re not a mascot. You’re a firebrand. Burn beautifully, but with purpose.

Virgo ♍

Mercury trine Saturn is your bread and butter, Virgo—you’re seeing the flaws in the system like they’re typos, and you’re already halfway through the annotated Google Doc. But pause. Today’s stars ask: are you fixing, or are you enabling? You’re not here to make capitalism more “efficient.” You’re here to expose its absurdity with spreadsheets so well-crafted they could be classified as revolutionary literature.

Libra ♎

Venus squares Mars in your horoscope, and you’re wrestling with your need for peace vs. your need for justice. Here’s a secret, Libra: harmony without equity isn’t balance—it’s suppression in a pastel palette. Today, call out the hypocrisy. Speak your truth, even if your voice trembles like a dainty porcelain teacup. And then? Pass the mic. Your power lies in choosing the moment to disrupt—and doing it with devastating charm.

Scorpio ♏

Pluto is retrograde and your third eye is basically a surveillance camera. You see it all: the unspoken tensions, the political undercurrents, the boss’s nervous blinking. Today, don’t act yet—plan. Pull the right thread. Have the quiet conversation. Build the whisper network. You’re not paranoid, Scorpio. You’re tuned in. Let them think you’re brooding. Meanwhile, you’re strategising the collapse with the elegance of a black-clad chessmaster.

Sagittarius ♐

Jupiter lights up your creative sector in your horoscope, Sag, and your visions are popping off like a leftist fireworks display. You’re bursting with ideas—zines, community gardens, worker-owned bars with live poetry and zero surveillance. Beautiful. Just remember to focus. Dreaming is step one. Planning is step two. Execution? That’s where you bring people with you. The stars say: be expansive, not scattered. The world doesn’t need another manifesto. It needs your follow-through.

Capricorn ♑

Saturn in Pisces is asking you to let go of some very Capricorn things—like perfection, control, and trying to carry the revolution by yourself. Today, audit your inner systems. Are you building for survival or liberation? You’re brilliant at structure—but make sure it’s scaffolding for freedom, not just another productivity cult in disguise. It’s okay to hand off the clipboard. You’re not betraying the movement. You’re sustaining it.

Aquarius ♒

Uranus is stirring the pot, and you’re feeling that familiar itch: change everything, immediately. But slow down, Aquarius. Today’s stars favor subtle disruption over flashy declarations. Don’t post—organise. Don’t theorise—test. Your weird idea about rent-free living spaces run by anarchist librarians? Pitch it. Start small. Remember, the system doesn’t collapse under pressure. It unravels through persistent, unglamorous refusal. Be the glitch. The stars approve.

Pisces ♓

Neptune’s influence in your horoscope is washing over you like a wave of possibility—and confusion. Today, you’re feeling everything and nothing. Don’t fight it. Drift into dreamspace, but bring something back: a story, a song, a sketch of the cooperative daycare you wish existed. You’re not escaping—you’re imagining beyond what is. Share that vision. Someone needs it more than you know. You don’t need a strategy today. You need a sense of direction, and trust in your tide.

