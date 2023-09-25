Thousands of refugees enter Armenia after Azerbaijan attacked separatist region

Nearly 3000 people have fled Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inside Azerbaijan, for neighbouring Armenia. The refugees fled after Azerbaijan carried out military operations in the area on 20 September.

Ethnic Armenians fleeing Azerbaijan

According to a statement from the Armenian government, published by Russian state media, more than 2900 refugees had entered Armenia by 25 September. Agence France-Presse (AFP) had previously witnessed several hundred refugees entering the country, most of whom were women and children.

This came after a day-long military operation by Azerbaijan in the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh on 20 September. The region’s rights ombudsman, Gegham Stepanyan, said on social media at the time that Azerbaijan killed 200 people and wounded a further 400. Amongst them were 10 civilians, including five children.

Laurence Broers of the Chatham House think tank wrote on Twitter that the attack:

follows nine months of (Azerbaijan) blocking access to the territory, a blockade that grew in severity since mid-June.

Meanwhile, Azerbaijan claimed it was carrying out an “anti-terrorist” campaign in Nagorno-Karabakh.

Exploiting the global situation

As a result of Azerbaijan’s successful attack, Armenian separatists agreed to lay down arms. The surrender was part of a ceasefire brokered by Russia.

Azerbaijan has made the most of a favourable political climate to launch its attack. It has the strong support of NATO member Turkey. Meanwhile, Russia – the traditional heavyweight in the area, and Armenia’s ally – is busy with its war in Ukraine. However, it is worth noting that Russia has also previously supplied large amounts of arms to both Azerbaijan and Armenia.

At the same time, the EU signed a gas supply agreement with Azerbaijan in 2022 as part of an attempt to reduce dependence on Russian gas.

On the other side of the border, in Azerbaijani settlements such as Terter and Beylagan, locals celebrated their government’s victory over Nagorno-Karabakh. State television played music paying tribute to the nation and its army. Flags and portraits of dozens of local “martyrs”, who died fighting during the previous 30 year-conflict between the two nations, lined the roads.

