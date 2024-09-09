Cities across France erupted in protest after Emmanuel Macron appointed a right-wing prime minister from the party that came fourth in July’s election, on just 7% of seats, after months of deadlock. That’s despite left-wing alliance, Nouveau Front Populaire (New Popular Front), coming first with 32% of seats.

France, today 160,000 march in Paris and 300,000 in cities around the country against Macron’s coup – his deal with the Far Right to appoint Michel Barnier as PM. Barnier’s right wing party came 4th in the election. Polls show 52% back impeaching Macron. #MarcheDestitution pic.twitter.com/Xo1tzrT6xM — Steve Howell (@FromSteveHowell) September 7, 2024



On top of that, Macron made far right Rassemblement National (National Rally) party and Marine Le Pen kingmakers in the deal. In order to survive a no-confidence vote, prime minister appointee Michel Barnier must keep the support of the far right. In fact, Macron extended Le Pen a veto over who he appointed.

Protestors accuse Macron of “stolen election” in France

Protests took place in France’s capital, as well as cities including Nantes, Nice, Marseille and Strasbourg. Demonstrators in Paris held placards condemning Macron’s “stolen election” and “power grab”. One 23 year old protestor, Leo, pointed out:

We voted for Macron to block Le Pen – but actually we had a choice between Le Pen and Le Pen

Macron’s deal is shocking stuff for the demonstrators and many in France who didn’t just vote for the left-wing alliance, but also voted for Macron’s centrist Ensemble in order to keep the far right out. After National Rally took the first round in the election, New Popular Front stood aside for Macron’s party in seats where it clearly might split the vote in favour of the National Rally candidate. And Macron has long stood on a platform of keeping the far right out.

Now far-right Le Pen holds the power of leverage over Barnier.

Leo also said:

Normally the prime minister comes from the majority party. But Macron didn’t give a damn, he just did what he wanted.

New Popular Front won 182 seats, while Barnier’s Les Républicains (The Republicans) won just 39.

The views of protestors appear to reflect the majority of France. One poll found that 74% of French people believe Macron had disregarded the result of the election and that 55% believe he had stolen the election.

When it comes to Palestine, leader from the New Popular Front Jean-Luc Mélenchon does not mince his words:



🇫🇷 Mélenchon, leader of the coalition New Popular Front who won the legislative elections in France, drops some truth bombs. This sounds like the real left here, not the fake one like in the US & UK: pic.twitter.com/Z6MgpjGwZ5 — Robin Monotti (@robinmonotti) July 8, 2024



Following the election, Mélenchon reiterated a pledge to recognise the state of Palestine “as quickly as possible”.

