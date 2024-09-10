It feels like a lifetime since we got our AFC Richmond fix as the much-loved London football club, managed by the ever-optimistic Ted Lasso, called time on its thrilling third and final season of life lessons, heartwarming storylines, and, of course, thrilling football (or soccer, depending on your preference, we won’t judge).

In a frantic finale, The Greyhounds fell short of beating Manchester City to the league title but still won the hearts of viewers worldwide for Ted’s refreshingly optimistic life outlook alongside his enigmatic assistant Coach Beard, driven club owner Rebecca Welton, and fierce assistant coach Roy Kent.

However, one of the most eye-catching episodes in the final series of Ted Lasso took place some 250 miles away from the leafy Southwest London suburb of Richmond. Following a friendly with Ajax Amsterdam, we saw several key characters embark on a voyage of self-discovery in the vibrant Dutch capital.

From Ted’s psychedelic tactical revelation to Rebecca finding love on Amsterdam’s famous canals and even Roy learning to ride a bike for the first time, the episode, appropriately named Sunflowers in tribute to one of the city’s most famous residents, Vincent van Gogh, became a major season turning point.

The episode was a triumphant tribute to Amsterdam as a city, with plenty of major landmarks covered as characters embarked on very different journeys throughout the Netherlands capital.

While it’s certainly a city known for its cycling, if you, like Roy, would feel more at home on foot, you can use GuruWalk’s walking tour of Amsterdam to see the sights experienced by Ted and our other favorite AFC Richmond characters. The tour is a great way to make sure you’re not missing out on any of the important landmarks, monuments and streets.

Want to follow in the footsteps of Ted, Rebecca, Beard, and Roy as part of an unforgettable Amsterdam experience? Let’s explore seven key filming locations on Ted Lasso’s lovingly crafted tribute to the Venice of the North:

1. Johan Cruyff Arena

We began the episode at a challenging time for Ted as his AFC Richmond side was defeated 5-0 in a friendly match against the famous Dutch side Ajax at their home ground, the Johan Cruyff Arena.

While this marked a low point in the episode, you’re likely to have a far more enjoyable time visiting the stadium, which was recently renamed in tribute to the late Netherlands football icon, Johan Cruyff.

The Johan Cruyff Arena is an impressive 55,885-capacity stadium that hosts the four-time Champions League winners Ajax as well as the Dutch national team. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to a match on your trip to the capital, you’ll love the stadium’s crescendo of the Bob Marley hit ‘Three Little Birds’, which is the unofficial anthem of Ajax. At least, you’re more likely to enjoy it than Rebecca did.

2. Van Gogh Museum

We also get to enjoy an intimate scene where Ted visits the Van Gogh Museum, located just a stone’s throw from Vondelpark.

The episode’s title, Sunflowers, is a tribute to one of Vincent van Gogh’s most famous paintings, and the show offers a glimpse into the world of the tortured painter, who was rumored to have only ever sold one painting during his lifetime.

Van Gogh’s refreshingly idiosyncratic artistic vision brought us some of the most striking paintings in the world today, with The Starry Night, Cafe Terrace at Night, and plenty of self-portraits to go alongside the iconic Sunflowers. The Van Gogh Museum is a must-see for anyone who’s ever been captivated by the tragic life of the artist.

3. Skinny Bridge

In the heart of the city, you will find Magere Brug, known in English as ‘Skinny Bridge’. This was the location where we saw Jamie Tartt become Roy Kent’s tour guide for Amsterdam and introduce him to the famous landmark.

The wooden structure features a retractable middle parting that opens to let water traffic pass through.

The bridge is regarded by locals as the most romantic place in Amsterdam and can be a great spot to enjoy the scenery or capture an iconic selfie.

4. De Riekermolen Windmill

Towards the outskirts of Amsterdam but still very much walkable (or accessible by bike in the style of Jamie and Roy) is De Riekermolen Windmill, a beautiful structure situated near the end of Amstelpark.

Built in 1636, the nearly 400-year-old windmill is the last of its kind left in Amsterdam and is a fitting tribute to the Netherlands’ love of windmills nestled in the capital.

5. Jazz Cafe Alto

Who can forget the moment Higgins revealed himself to be a jazz superstar at Amsterdam’s Jazz Cafe Alto? The famous jazz club is located in Leidseplein’s buzzing nightlife hub and is a fitting tribute to Amsterdam’s musical soul.

While you may not get an invite to play with the band as Higgins did, the location is a great place to enjoy some mellow music and embrace the city’s jazz heritage.

6. Raamgracht

No Ted Lasso fan’s pilgrimage to Amsterdam would be complete without visiting Raamgracht, the bridge where Rebecca fell into the canal before meeting a houseboat owner who would go on to become her love interest for the rest of the series.

The bridge is located in the heart of Amsterdam and is a beautiful place to stop and admire the boats passing by. Just make sure you don’t accidentally loiter in a cycle lane like Rebecca did.

7. Homomonument

In one of the episode’s more poignant moments, Colin Hughes and Trent Crimm (The Independent) have a heart-to-heart when the journalist reveals that he knew Colin was gay.

The scene of the chat took place at Homomonument, a memorial dedicated to all members of the LGBTQ+ community who endure persecution for their sexuality.

Located on the canal bank in the Westermarkt region of the city, Homomonument is adorned with flowers and serves as a beautiful space for quiet reflection.

Embracing Amsterdam

Ted Lasso’s ode to Amsterdam was perfectly crafted throughout a number of locations close to the center of the city. This makes for an excellent experience for anybody interested in visiting some of the iconic landmarks featured in the show.

With the characters embarking on many different journeys within the episode, there’s truly something for everyone to enjoy in the Dutch capital. From serene monuments to centuries-old windmills and even a spot of jazz, AFC Richmond’s big adventure in the city will be enjoyed by all fans young and old.