In a distressing turn of events, the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP) has come under fire for its handling of benefit claim processes, particularly concerning deaf and disabled people. A profoundly deaf man seeking benefits found himself in a frustrating and discriminatory situation when the DWP scheduled a phone interview for his Personal Independence Payment (PIP) claim, despite his inability to engage in audio-only conversations.

The man, who wishes to remain anonymous, suffers from Complex Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder and is nearly entirely deaf.

His representative, James Merrell, who is a qualified nurse with a decade of experience and previously worked as a PIP assessor, shared the details of this case with the Daily Star. Merrell has been assisting the unnamed claimant with his application and is frustrated that the DWP has failed to accommodate his client’s needs.

In a conversation with the Daily Star, Merrell detailed the significant barriers that deaf people like his client face when dealing with the DWP:

The DWP’s decision to schedule a phone interview for them when they are profoundly deaf and registered deaf has put them at a significant disadvantage.

Under the Equality Act 2010, it is paramount for government bodies to make reasonable adjustments for deaf and disabled people to avoid discrimination.

Merrell continued:

Being deaf, they rely heavily on lip-reading to communicate, and they face considerable barriers when it comes to telephone conversations.

His assertion highlights a systemic oversight by the DWP that results in unnecessary hardship for claimants who rely on accessible communication methods. “It’s deeply concerning that this type of oversight continues to happen, especially when alternative methods such as video calls or face-to-face interviews are readily available,” he added.

Not an isolated case

This incident is not an isolated case. The boss of CWS Limited, a company that assists PIP claimants throughout the application process, echoed Merrell’s concerns:

Unfortunately, this type of situation is not uncommon. Many individuals with various disabilities, whether physical, mental, or sensory, are regularly forced to navigate the system without the necessary adjustments.

In other words, the DWP is systematically breaching its obligations under the Equality Act. Ask any claimant, and they’ll probably have a story of such an incident.

One such example was documented by Disability Rights UK. It wrote:

For more than two years, George and his carers begged DWP staff to communicate with him by phone, rather than through his online UC journal. Because of a neurological impairment, George experiences regular seizures, memory problems and “brain fog”, and has significant care needs, needing assistance with washing, dressing, eating, reading, writing, and completing paperwork. But DWP staff failed to put markers on his UC account to alert colleagues that he was a “vulnerable claimant” and that he needed reasonable adjustments to be made for him, after he registered a new claim in February 2020. When he lodged his claim, he was told – wrongly – that he could only make a claim digitally, rather than by telephone. He was only able to submit the online claim with the help of a Citizens Advice Bureau. On numerous occasions over the following months, his requests for support were ignored or refused. He made repeated attempts to complain about the discriminatory way he was being treated, but many of these complaints were never investigated.

Claimants like the anonymous deaf man and George highlight the daily challenges faced by many in the crooked DWP system.

The requirement for a phone interview in the deaf man’s case is seen as not just an inconvenience but indicative of a broader issue where the DWP ignores the needs of disabled people during critical processes.

The comments from Merrell and CWS Limited’s representative bring to light the urgent need for the DWP to reassess and improve its protocols to ensure that disabled people can access services equitably.

DWP: not fit for pur… oh, we’ve said it so many times

The DWP has not provided comment or clarification regarding this situation and the apparent failings in accommodating the diverse needs of claimants. This silence raises questions about the accountability and responsiveness of the DWP in dealing with issues that significantly affect vulnerable people.

The ongoing struggles of disabled people navigating the PIP application process seem to underscore a larger narrative of systemic shortcomings within the DWP. With claimants often left to fend for themselves amidst bureaucratic hurdles, the need for change is more pressing than ever. Yet Labour is not recognising this – instead putting cruel, callous, and potentially deadly cuts in place to disabled people’s support.

It appears that until the DWP takes the necessary steps to implement truly inclusive practices, many will continue to suffer from the repercussions of a system designed in ignorance of their needs.

