As the US under Donald Trump’s leadership considers slapping tariffs on UK goods, a group of protestors from Fossil Free London gathered outside London’s US Embassy in Nine Elms, near Vauxhall in London:

Just Stop Trump’s Oil!

As the UK considers how to retaliate to these tariffs, campaigners encouraged the UK to ‘Unchain from Trump’ by stopping importing US fossil fuels at current rates. In 2023, US oil and gas made up 23.5% of all UK imports for fuels. Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the UK has become increasingly reliant on US liquified natural gas; making up a total of 26% of our imports for energy use.

This growing reliance on the US leaves UK energy supplies exposed to Trump’s trade and tariff policies. Responding to the energy crisis of 2023, the International Energy Agency stressed “the transition to a more electrified, efficient, renewables-rich energy system will reduce overall exposure to fossil fuel price volatility”. Oil prices are at a five-week high in response to Trump’s ‘trade wars’.

Campaigners assembled around a large placard depicting a British bulldog at the feet of a caricatured Trump and other placards read ‘Just Stop (importing Trump’s) Oil!’ and ‘Invest in homegrown renewables, Defund Trump’s oil machine’:

A Trump impersonator held up a storm trooper, in a nod to Trump’s use of federal forces to support his agenda during his last presidency:

Protestors chanted ‘Tangerine in a toupee! We won’t buy Trump’s oil, no way!’

Tariffs away!

Robin Wells, director of Fossil Free London who was there at the protest, commented:

Claims we have a special relationship with the USA are pure gaslighting right now. We’re being bullied by the USA and, as ever, our leaders are lapping it up. The only way we can shield ourselves from price shocks is by funding and growing our local renewable sources and that needs to start today. It’s a long term vision for what needs to happen but we need to Just Stop Trump’s Oil! That starts with building our storage and renewable capacity so that the UK can break free from this tangerine tyrant throwing his toys out of the pram, and from all the others who will be just like him in the future. The UK must unchain ourselves from the bully boy tactics of states gone rogue, and invest in a stable energy supply for our future.

Featured image and additional images/video via Fossil Free London