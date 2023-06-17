Letters to the Canary: the Canary’s trans coverage

The Canary is excited to share the latest edition of our letters page. This is where we publish people’s responses to the news, politics, or anything else they want to get off their chest. We’ve now opened the letters page up so anyone can submit a contribution. As always, if you’d like to subscribe to the Canary – starting from just £1 a month – to support truly radical and independent media, then you can do that here:

Subscribe here

This week’s letters

This week we have people’s thoughts on the Canary‘s coverage of trans rights.

The Canary‘s coverage of trans rights

Thank you for providing good quality reporting on transgender news items, mostly by Alex/Rose Cocker. Recently, they have become the personal target of deeply hateful comments below their reports. These long diatribes are, it seems, being organised by the right-wing hate group LGB Alliance and repeat the same old myths and lies about trans people and especially about trans feminine people. I’d just like to express how loathsome this far-right inspired group and its beliefs are to ordinary, working class people. It’s right that you keep publishing those comments, as they show the obsessive hatred that motivates the trans-exclusionary groups. You have my sympathy for the feelings those comments must arouse in you, but please keep on writing. Don’t stop because of the haters. With good wishes,

Rebecca, via email

Read on...

Want to get involved? Email membership(at)thecanary.co and we’ll publish your letters, too! Terms and conditions of publication apply.