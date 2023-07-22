Letters to the Canary: give Sir Kid Starver a break, Huw Edwards, interest rates, and the death of Twitter

The Canary is excited to share the latest edition of our letters page. This is where we publish people’s responses to the news, politics, or anything else they want to get off their chest. We’ve now opened the letters page up so anyone can submit a contribution. As always, if you’d like to subscribe to the Canary – starting from just £1 a month – to support truly radical and independent media, then you can do that here:

This week’s letters

This week we have people’s thoughts on Keir ‘Sir Kid Starver’ Starmer, the Guardian‘s coverage of Huw Edwards, interest rates, and the ‘death’ of Twitter.

Sir Kid Starver: give him a break…?

As someone else has said, lets get Labour in and then start challenging them. Too much criticism now will feed into the Tory agenda. No, Labour are not perfect but they are the best hope we have to return this county to something approaching one that people can live in.

Anonymous, via email

I agree that the 2-child policy is a terrible policy, but if Starmer commits to abolishing it: Magic money tree headlines;

What about the NEXT time Laura Kuenssberg asks the yes or no question about another horrible Tory policy, and the left then jumps on him for abolishing THAT? And so on…

I continue to trust that if Starmer gets in, he will take steps to mitigate child poverty. The danger is that you will persuade enough people not to bother to vote, and we will end up with another five years of the Bastard Party.

Anonymous, via email

I know what I am posting is old news, but I cannot resist this opportunity to tell the once Red Wall – now Blue Wall – working-class Tories and the rest of the English voters “I TOLD YOU WHAT WOULD HAPPEN” when you listened to Labour’s right-wing and ‘Boris the Mad’. Jeremy Corbyn has been vindicated on every libelous slander made against him; Margaret Hodge should be thrown out of the Lords; Maureen Lipman should never be heard from again, and there should never be a right-wing faction in the Labour Party or trade unions. Labour was not formed to join hands with big business and pander to the rich. Good, decent, hard-working people have died fighting for the workers cause. Great people have given this group of islands named Britain the most precious gift: the NHS. Now, at 71 years old I look on horrified as first Blair, then Brown, then Cameron and Clegg, then May, then Johnson, and finishing with a Tory Leader who is ‘Richy Rich’. All of them have told poverty-stricken families and individuals they will have to tighten their belts – and all of them have played their part in the privatisation of the NHS. Blair, Brown and Darling also presided over a criminal raid on private pensions. I take great pleasure in telling all you English working class who voted Tory, and voted to leave the EU, and all you Scottish unionists who voted to remain in the dis-United Kingdom: I TOLD YOU SO!

Patrick Mcqueenie, via email

The Guardian: selective outrage?

Guardian typically getting into a lather about the injustice of the Huw Edwards persecution, whilst blithely drawing a veil over leading the witch hunt that destroyed Jeremy Corbyn’s opposition. What was it about the 2017 manifesto that the Guardian disliked? After the EHRC report found little evidence of antisemitism in Labour, why did the Guardian continue with its unfounded and bigoted campaign?

Alan Marsden, via email

Bank of England: illiterate capitalism?

Can anyone, politician, economist or journalist, please explain why the Bank of England and the government insist on raising interest rates to reduce inflation when that inflation is currently driven by high interest rates? And perhaps explain at the same time how raising interests rates, effective only against excessive money supply, is expected to control high energy and other commodity prices, none of which are the result of excessive money supply?

Andrew McLauchlin, via email

Reaction to a Canary Lowdown on the ‘death’ of Twitter

This is the shittest mailout I have ever read. Are you literally unable to be exposed to a platform where there are various view points shared, or where you may actually be accountable for what you write or what articles you share? You and publications like yours, and the Guardian, allow no comments and no discourse. You exist in an echo chamber where you think you are an alternative. Meanwhile, being totally unwilling to be exposed to anybody that might disagree with you. Twitter is fully open and available for all people to post from all sides and have their ideas exposed and responded to in an unfiltered way. In that, you may see that you are not actually so alternative and you may have to be accountable more for what you share. In the past I appreciated left-wing publications such as yours – but none of you are willing any longer to actually stand up and be accountable.

Anonymous, via email

ED: Erk. That’s us told.

