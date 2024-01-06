Letters to the Canary: a question for world leaders over Gaza, EcoHouse fraud, and a trans woman’s plea for help

The Canary is excited to share the latest edition of our letters page. This is where we publish people’s responses to the news and politics, or anything else they want to get off their chest. We’ve now opened the letters page up so anyone can submit a contribution. As always, if you’d like to subscribe to the Canary – starting from just £1 a month – to support truly radical and independent media, then you can do that here:

This week we have people’s thoughts on world leaders allowing investment in the US while it supports genocide in Gaza, a letter about the so-called EcoHouse Ponzi fraud, and a call for help from a trans woman in Africa.

A question for world leaders over Gaza

Dear leaders and members of the free press, I am writing as a concerned citizen of this world. You have all been in favor of a ceasefire in Gaza. Some of you have even taken remarkable steps in holding to account the ones perpetuating the genocide, which is happening right now, even past Christmas and the New Year.

Letters to the Canary: Just Stop Oil, BBC coverage of Gaza, and a Christmas poem Read on... Support us and go ad-free Our focus remains the saving of more than two million lives, vital infrastructure, and what is left of a potential peaceful future for both the people of Palestine and Israel. I do believe that together you still hold even more leverage to pressure for a final ceasefire. Funds from your respective countries hold $3.4 trillion dollars in US Treasuries, which represent 10% of Total Public Debt Outstanding of the US Federal Government, which crossed the $34 trillion mark in December. Holding US Treasuries provides you with an enormous negotiating upper hand to urge for a ceasefire, especially at a time of growing US deficit. In October 2023, as per data published by the US Department of the Treasury, funds from your respective countries purchased $1.1 trillion worth of US Treasuries. We understand the Ultimate Beneficial Owners are not necessarily residents of your respective countries, but your jurisdictions are facilitating the funding of the very government not only standing in the way of a ceasefire but actually funding the fire. While I understand that US Treasuries may represent a substantial part of your monetary policies, do innocent human lives not have priority? We attributed priority to human lives not so long ago during the COVID-19 pandemic and we all had to sacrifice a lot. And we did. And we made it. Then why not now? Humanity is a whole and we have a duty to protect the lives of the innocent, especially the lives of women and children. When leaders of countries deliberately disregard international laws and morals, then we must do everything in our power to make sure we are not aiding the aggressors, in any way. The bottom line is, holding US Treasuries translate to funding arms used in the present genocide. So why is there a disconnect between voting for ceasefire and continuing to aid in the funding of the fire? Hoping for clarification on this matter. Thank you for your time.

ED: the Canary received several emails from different people containing this open letter. If you wish to send it feel free to copy and paste.

The EcoHouse fraud: the tip of the iceberg?

I thought you may be interested in our story. Myself and my wife were two of over 850 victims of the EcoHouse Ponzi scam perpetrated nearly ten years ago by an English man, Anthony Armstrong-Emery, with the support of his legal friend, Charles Fraser-Macnamara, and SRA-regulated UK lawyers, Sanders & Co. Over £33m was, provenly, distributed to connected accounts and businesses of these two individuals without a single piece of land being bought or property having been built or sold (the original purpose of the investment). This whole sorry tale has been covered up over the past ten years by all UK institutions whilst the perpetrators still walk free and the solicitors are now able to continue practicing. The SRA have denied any compensation from their Compensation Scheme and hide, together with all other UK authorities, behind the notion that the solicitors (including the daughter of Charles Fraser-Macnamara who was employed by them to manage client funds) negligent but not criminal. But how could the solicitors’ indemnity insurer have invalidated cover – so as to deny all protection for clients – when the solicitors had not acted criminally? Surely, it is time to call out this cover up by the government and the deficiencies in the UK justice system?

Nick, via email

ED: have you been a victim of the EcoHouse Ponzi scheme? Get in touch with the Canary if you have.

An open letter from a trans woman in Kenya

My name is Baraza Joel, but I prefer to be called Cynthia. I’m am 18-year-old transgender woman who had to flee her home country due to fear of persecution. I decided to seek refuge in Kenya and I crossed Malaba border. I got a truck that took me to the Kenya/Ethiopia border in a place called Moyale. However, I was arrested by the Kenyan authorities and spent two months under police custody. After two months, I was released from custody and brought to Nairobi. Upon arrival I was left at the office in Nairobi with no where to go to. I had to spend seven days in a police station with no one to help, eating food meant for prisoners at the police station in Kamukanji. Then I was given two options: to either transport myself to Kakuma or wait for 29 days for their vehicle to take me to there. With no accommodation, no food, those days were like the worst days of my life. I was then given a movement pass to Kakuma, a refugee camp in Kenya. I travelled to Kakuma refugee camp with the help of a police officer who helped me. However, upon arrival I was told they were not registering LGBTQ+ people and that I should go to Sudan, Tanzania, or go back to my own country Uganda, I was denied entry because Kenya was against homosexuality, and I faced discrimination and prejudice. Being a transgender woman I was left to suffer alone with no help, facing numerous challenges. I struggled to access basic necessities like food, shelter, and healthcare. I also faced physical and verbal abuse from other refugees who did not understand my situation. Despite the challenges, I persevered and sought help from organizations that support the LGBTQ+ community – for example, Rainbow Railroad. With their assistance, I could eventually access basic needs and receive medical care. I also found a supportive community of fellow LGBTQ+ refugees. Through my struggles, as a transgender woman, I learned to be resilient and to advocate for myself and others who face discrimination. I have became a voice for the LGBTQ+ community in the refugee camp, and my bravery has inspired others to stand up for their rights. Currently I’m still homeless and lack basic needs like food, shelter, and medical assistance. I have tried to reached out several people at DRC (Danish Refugee council) offices, and the LGBTQ+ representative at the UNHCR – but she has done nothing and seems not to care. I even talked to her about school since I’m not studying but it was all in vain. I am kindly requesting for your help to move to a safer country where I may not be discriminated against, where I can experience myself, wear what I want, and access better medical assistance. I would be grateful if my appeal is put into consideration Thank you Amnesty International for the continuous help you provide the LGBTQ+ community all over the world

Baraza Joel, Kakuma Refugee Camp in Kenya, via email

