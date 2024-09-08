And there you have it. A British Labour Party prime minister, barely able to contain his glee that he can use… *double checks notes*… Kemi Badenoch as some sort of bizarre validation for his starve-a-senior, heat-or-eat Christmas social murder extravaganza.

What kind of a defence is that supposed to be? The hard-right Tory with the racist Tory donor, Kemi Badenoch, agrees with him?

How dare any fool call this malignant bunch of bought-and-paid for, dog-whistling, poor-hating, private-sector-pleasing filth, “centre-left”?

What next? Keir Starmer introduced on to stage at the next Labour conference by the ‘French moderate, Marine Le Pen’?

Starmer didn’t even need the corporate media to sink him

True blue Starmer is a hopeless basket case of a leader and I am convinced he will be unceremoniously booted out by the hard-right of the Labour Party, after only one term in office.

I’m equally convinced that Keir Starmer is the first Labour leader for some time that can honestly say that the right-wing British media hasn’t played any part in their rather sudden downfall. They didn’t need to, because the hapless, compulsive freeloader with the magical

£22 million black hole has done a rather magnificent job of it himself, in less than two months.

The honeymoon is well and truly over for Keir Starmer.

Although it does seem like the British corporate press — one of the least trusted throughout the world — are far more concerned with the deputy Prime Minister throwing some shapes in Ibiza than they are with the Prime Minister starving some pensioners in Britain. Obviously.

If Starmer’s strategic political nous was anywhere near the size of his parliamentary majority I don’t think we would ever see the end of him. But it’s not. Starmer is neither infallible or unbeatable.

Labour is a moral crusade… sometimes…

Harold Wilson once told the Labour Party Conference that the Labour Party is a moral crusade or it is nothing. Fast forward to 2024 and Keir Starmer’s Labour Party is a moral abandonment or it is nothing.

Hated Tory policies such as the cap on child benefit, the punitive and immoral bedroom tax, the horrifying Tory ‘rape clause’ and eye-watering student tuition fees have all been embraced by Starmer’s Labour.

Trident renewal, no freedom of movement, low taxes for high earners and striking workers stood on a picket line, someone, anyone, please explain to me the key differences in policy between the Labour Party of today and the last fourteen years of Conservative misery, as if I was a five-year-old.

And what of your NHS?

How long will it be before Starmer and Streeting publicly advocate sorting yourself out through private healthcare, rather than ‘burden’ the dangerously deliberate underfunding and understaffed health service that delivered an overwhelming majority of our population into this world?

I’ll go out on a limb here and predict the Labour Party that created the National Health Service will be the Labour Party that destroys the National Health Service.

Streeting will continue the managed decline of the NHS

Sure, the foundations for its destruction have been in place for several decades, but no Prime Minister has been willing to deliver the fatal and most final blow to what was once seen by the British public as our greatest socialist creation, our national treasure, and was routinely at the top of the electorate’s priorities.

But year after year, and decade after decade the ruling classes have manipulated the British public into believing the NHS is a failing relic from days gone by. But the NHS isn’t failing, it has been failed by successive governments, both Labour and Conservative.

The current state of the NHS is the predictable result of insidious managed decline. Targeted, widespread cuts in health funding have led to fewer staff who have struggled to cope in the face of a massive increase in demand across the health service.

Noam Chomsky’s “privatisation technique” describes this so much more clearly than I ever could or will:

Defund, make sure things don’t work, people get angry, you hand it over to private capital.

Fellow Canary columnist, Dr Julia Grace Patterson and her fantastic EveryDoctor advocacy group have already been meticulously sifting through parliament’s Register of Members Interests from 2023 to May 2024, and what did they find?

No less than £500,000 worth of donations to Labour’s then-shadow-cabinet from firms with links to private healthcare such as lobbyists, private equity firms and hedge funds.

Prior to the general election, Dr Julia was trolled relentlessly by Labour supporters, accusing her of being a “Tory enabler”. But she stood her ground and reminded people this was never about which political party she prefers and everything about defending our precious National Health Service.

I expect JuJu is a bit too classy to tell you this, but she told us so.

Labour makes me even sicker

One or two of you will know, I’ve spent most of my week trying to recover from several illnesses and bugs, so you can only imagine my delight when I saw Keir Starmer doing his Kemi Badenoch thing and little Rishi Sunak asking Starmer why he is prioritising high earners over freezing pensioners.

Is one of the three new prescriptions making me hear things? Was I hallucinating? What on earth is going on?

It’s almost as if we’ve just got rid of one intolerable, corrupt Tory administration and replaced it with another equally intolerable, corrupt Tory administration.

I think I’m going back to bed.

Featured image via Rachael Swindon