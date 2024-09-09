The Labour Party government is looking at plans which will lift the ban on local councils setting up community bus companies. This would allow local leaders to take bus services back into public control:

Today we’re laying legislation to allow every community in England to Take Back Control of our buses After 40 years of failed deregulation & falling passenger numbers, this @UKLabour Government is delivering on our promise to act on behalf of passengershttps://t.co/srjbuqH2Z4 — Louise Haigh (@LouHaigh) September 9, 2024

Norfolk has witnessed 8 million miles of bus routes being cut under failed deregulation. Today, your Labour government is giving you the power to take back control of your bus network. https://t.co/d14r9F8rzI — Ben Goldsborough MP (@BenGoldsborough) September 9, 2024

Bus services: from public to private – and now back again?

In the 1980’s, bus services outside of London were privatised and therefore deregulated. The government then gave metro mayors limited powers as part of devolution. This meant they could set their own routes and timetables. The government also wants to launch a consultation which would simplify the franchising process.

Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester introduced franchised bus services – however it took more than five years to do so:

Good news for Essex 🚌 Councils will be allowed to run local buses. ✅ Cheap fares

✅ More reliable bus routes – your voice matters!

✅ A drive to improve usage – Essex has lost over 5 million miles of bus journeys since 2016 pic.twitter.com/bBmC7ZAwvZ — Essex Labour Group (@EssexLabour) September 9, 2024

People on X were quick to point out that whilst this is a great idea – the execution is going to be the important part. It could go one of two ways:

Oh dear

If like LONDOn : Self promotion and renaming services for the sake of self promotion

if Like Manchester, doing a good useful job https://t.co/yyzScPNPEr — keith (@keimiles) September 9, 2024

Funding local councils

Years of austerity mean that most local councils are already making hard decisions. Has Labour really sat and thought about how councils are going to fund this initiative? Realistically, how many will actually be able to?

🚌 In principle this is a good move by Labour. Bus services should be decided as close to the communities as possible. ✂️ But decades of cuts have meant many local authorities are already teetering on the edge. 🪙 We need to fund councils properly to improve local services. pic.twitter.com/65IdBkOQuU — Matt Edwards 🟢 (@greenmattbfd) September 9, 2024

Without proper investment, local councils are only going to face more trouble:

Allowing new councils to own and run buses is good step. However, only truly transformational if councils are given the investment to actually start up a publicly owned buses. Given ongoing austerity and crisis this is unlikely. https://t.co/T33KQgAjbH — Neil McInroy (@nmcinroy) September 8, 2024

Will it actually make the services better?

We all know that most local councils couldn’t organise a piss up in a brewery. From messing up bin collections, planning permissions, and postal votes to overspending by nearly half a million pounds.

Clearly, we should be asking questions as to whether they can handle the extra responsibility of keeping public transport operational. At least bus companies already know what they’re doing – which is more than can be said for local councils:

Oh goody! Who would be better to put in charge of bus companies than some geriatric local councillors and the woke lanyarded chunky jewellery council “officers”

🙄🙄🙄 Can maybe replicate the success of Labour’s Halton Borough Council bus company. 👇https://t.co/VHxQiyZlCA — Epifanio Vargas KC MP ❁⁣ 🏳️STATE AFFILIATED MEDIA (@E_Vargas_MP) September 8, 2024

Councils are great at running things. https://t.co/D0xbiVfZF0 — johnnydubb (@johnnydubb1) September 9, 2024

Good grief, imagine @PeterboroughCC running a timetabled bus service ?! Have to fill in the potholes first…. https://t.co/fLkJcRRTJ7 — JULIAN BRAY UK: Aviation Expert (@aviationcomment) September 8, 2024

However, many people pointed out that in places like Greater Manchester, they are already seeing the benefits of publicly owned bus services:

Fantastic news. Already in GM we’re seeing the benefits of publicly owned buses. Universal pricing, more routes, night buses, more accountability and cheaper fares. Great to see this is now an option nationwide. https://t.co/uFEPN3D5hT — Tony Davies (@TonyDavies97) September 7, 2024

We already have buses owned and run by the local authority in Ipswich. Ipswich Buses is owned by Ipswich Borough Council. In my experience, it doesn’t result in more reliable or accessible bus services. Many late night services have to be subsidised. — RieRieB 🌻🌈♿️🧡 (@MrsRieB) September 8, 2024

Maybe this is all some sick plot to keep old people warm this winter? More regular bus services means old people spending less time at home, unable to afford heating. At least buses are generally warm:

there you go, Liebours answer to the question of freezing grannies… We’ll make the buses better so you can ride them all day to keep warm. https://t.co/HvCE7p21az — Gene Hunt (@GeneGenie666) September 9, 2024

While in principle this seems like a great idea – the execution is going to be the important part.

If they can pull this off well – the benefits would be huge.

From reducing traffic and therefore air pollution to making transport more affordable and stopping private companies taking huge profits.

However, if the Labour government isn’t allocating hard and fast cash to help councils put in place their own bus services, then they won’t get far at all.

Feature image via Ad Meskens/Wikimedia Commons