Whoever would’ve thought that Labour’s malevolent assault on the sick and disabled people of Britain would plummet Keir Starmer’s widely detested Labour Party government to new depths of utterly deserved unpopularity?

Anyone with an iota of common sense, possibly?

Even before Starmer and Reeves chose to unleash a raft of cost-cutting measures across the welfare budget, poverty was on the rise. Child poverty has shamefully soared to a record 4.5 million – 100,000 up on the previous year.

21st century capitalism has been an unmitigated disaster, so why is Starmer insisting on dragging us down this demonstrably ruinous and self-destructive path?

Labour should be dismantling capitalism – not worsening it

Britain’s capitalist state doesn’t need rebuilding, it needs dismantling, destroying, and burying in the bowel of Satan, somewhere between colonialism and Margaret Thatcher

Apparently, we have the sixth largest economy in the world. Britain’s billionaires saw their wealth increase by £11 billion, last year.

I need you to explain it to me as if I am five-years-old, please.

I do not understand why this god awful Labour government thinks it is entirely necessary to hit children, sick and disabled people, their careers, and Britain’s pensioners with the brunt of austerity 2.0. Do you?

I do not understand why this corrupted Labour government is hellbent on serving up one overt act of aggression after another against the sick and poor while giving bosses and bankers the green light to continue to make eye-watering profits out of the exploitation of the working classes. Do you?

I dare you, Labour voter, I fucking dare you to come and tell me how your favourite Labour MP would manage to survive off £12.21 an hour. I’m all ears.

Take away their energy bill handouts from the public purse. Take away the blatant corporate bribery that lavishes these £94,000-a-year careerist carpetbaggers with tickets to everything from sold-out Taylor Swift concerts to Premier League football matches – luxuries that are way beyond the means of ordinary people.

Did you know, these MPs — that want to legislate for a legal right to kill a disabled person if they can’t manage to dispose of us through the traditional social murder method — can even claim back the cost of a fucking TV licence?

But let’s all celebrate keeping poor people in their place, right?

Turncoats

Labour MPs, once vocally supportive of Jeremy Corbyn’s 2017 ‘For The Many’ manifesto that won 12,877,918 votes (three million more than Starmer’s apparent landslide) seem to think it’s worth cheering about.

These remorseless, entirely-owned freeloaders are more concerned with the cost and standard of food in the House of Commons restaurants than they will ever be with the cost and standard of the cheap processed shit that you are forced to serve up to your family.

The Tories’ cost of living crisis hasn’t magically disappeared. It has simply been given a thin coat of red gloss paint and largely ignored by the corporate media in favour of the blundering tangerine tantrum and the rich dude that didn’t actually create Tesla, across the pond.

If I have still got your attention, Labour voters, you might remember telling us something along the lines of, “Let’s get Starmer in first and then worry about what follows”. Ring any bells?

Well, here we are. Starmer is in power and his government has had plenty of time to let us know what to expect over the duration of this parliament

And they had the bloody nerve to call *us*, “Tory enablers”? Have you ever seen a Labour Party that is so reliably obedient to power and wealth?

What follows is what’s important

Now is the time to concern ourselves with what follows, because the British government has declared a vindictive and entirely unnecessary war on those with the least means to defend themselves.

Now is the time to confront the rampant inequality that slices its way through our little-remaining social fabric. Middle manager Starmer doesn’t want to spook the ruling classes, the billionaire media and the wealth-hoarding elite because he doesn’t have a fucking backbone.

Now is the time for Labour’s dogmatic obsession with debt reduction to end and Starmer’s useless government has to indicate how they are going to pay for the massive increase in public spending that is needed to produce economic growth.

Rachel from accounts’ plan for growth would make sense if she had a fucking clue knew how to achieve it. Employing Tory policies to tackle a Tory-made crisis isn’t going to create growth, but it will create hardship, record food bank usage, poverty wages, and a continuing downward spiral for your standard of living.

Are you a Labour supporter? Take a glance at the opinion polls and ask yourself if austerity 2.0 and trying to “out-racist the racists” in the upcoming Runcorn and Helsby by-election is working well for you and your party.

Labour are likely to lose this safe red seat to Reform UK. They are likely to lose the next general election because Keir Starmer and his rancid Labour government are synonymous with deceit, betrayal, incompetence, humiliation and hypocrisy.

Labour: letting in a Farage/Badenoch government

How does a Farage/Badenoch government sound to you, Mr Starmer? Because that is exactly where you are leading us to.

There is no trust in Keir Starmer’s Labour Party, they have no ethics and no moral etiquette. If Keir Starmer told you to close your eyes so he can pray for you, keep one eye open.

By the time Keir Starmer has finished attacking sick and disabled people, privatising the NHS, killing off pensioners and reducing Britain to an insignificant, global laughing stock, you probably won’t see another Labour government in your lifetime.

Bookmark this article, come back in four years time and read this final sentence.

Labour will gift the next general election to the hard-right, marking the biggest defeat for an incumbent government since 1685, and hell on earth will be unleashed.

Featured image via Rachael Swindon