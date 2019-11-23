After the leaders’ debate, Kate Hoey launched a vile attack on John McDonnell. But the online response was just perfect.

Kate Hoey & John McDonnell
Peadar O'Cearnaigh


On 23 November, former Labour MP for Vauxhall Kate Hoey launched a scandalous and unprovoked attack on her former party in the Daily Telegraph. In particular, she took aim at shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

But people on social media reacted beautifully and reminded us exactly how we should remember her shameful political career.

Her record and reaction

Despite this unjustified attack, the Daily Telegraph journalist introduced Hoey as “remarkable” and “fearless”:

But people on social media weren’t long in setting the record on Hoey straight. They aptly summed up her shameful political career:

 

Many shared their great disgust that Hoey could be remembered favourably. Some reacted by putting her comments about McDonnell in context:

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comedian and writer Alex Kealy gave his unique assessment of Hoey’s record:

The comments about fox hunting are important given Hoey’s shameful record of ‘consistently voting against the hunting ban’.

Others, meanwhile, couldn’t work out just how she’d remained in the Labour Party for so long:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tell her by her friends

Supporting a party as shameful as the DUP and a person like Nigel Farage, as she did, it’s really a wonder how she stayed in Labour for so long. Add to this Hoey’s reaction to last night’s BBC Leaders Debate, and it again asks, what exactly was she doing in Labour?

What we need to remember about Hoey

Perhaps the right-wing media hoped this story may distract from Johnson’s shocking performance in the leaders’ debate. But comments made by people on social media tell us all we need to know and remember about Hoey. The company she kept and her voting record show it’s time to say nothing more than ‘goodbye and good riddance’.

Featured image via Owen Jones – screengrab Wikimedia – Transition Heathrow

