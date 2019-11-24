Boris Johnson’s manifesto launch really didn’t get off to a good start

Boris Johnson launched the Conservative Party’s manifesto on 24 November. But he didn’t exactly get the welcome he’d like. Because unlike Jeremy Corbyn’s public appearances, the crowd that came to greet him wasn’t there to support him.

These were the scenes in Telford for the launch:

Compare and contrast

These scenes will make Johnson even more unhappy when compared to what happens whenever Corbyn makes a public appearance. For example, these were the crowds that greeted Corbyn when he arrived for the leaders’ debate. Johnson, meanwhile, had to sneak into the building:

Incredible atmosphere outside the #bbcqt leaders debate, before @jeremycorbyn went inside & knocked it out of the park, by answering his questions with 💯 integrity. #OnYourSide #RealChange pic.twitter.com/5AaJeBcg0O — Laura Pidcock (@LauraPidcockMP) November 22, 2019

Not surprising

We shouldn’t be surprised by this reaction, though. Nearly a decade of Conservative-led governments have destroyed our public services. Meanwhile, according to the UN, austerity measures have ‘deliberately’ pushed thousands of people into poverty:

UK standards of well-being have descended precipitately in a remarkably short period of time, as a result of deliberate policy choices made when many other options were available.

In other words, a political choice was made to implement austerity measures; measures that fell:

disproportionately upon the poor, women, racial and ethnic minorities, children, single parents, and people with disabilities.

Another world is possible

And while Labour’s manifesto gives people real hope for transforming the country, the Conservative manifesto promises nothing but more of the same. Johnson keeps repeating his mantra of “get Brexit done”. But it’s still unclear how he hopes to actually start rebuilding the country:

indeed they've had/have two pseudo programs. The first was austerity, which was never necessary; the second is 'getting Brexit done'. The #ToryManifesto today confirms that. It's what politics looks like in a managed democracy hitting the buffers of low growth and low consent. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) November 24, 2019

While the manifesto attempts a few headline-grabbing moves, the reality is they will provide no real benefit to the majority of the people in this country. For example, the Institute for Fiscal Studies claims that Johnson’s much-touted national insurance cut will only save people £85 a year. Other initiatives such as very limited free hospital parking only scratch the surface of a much bigger problem:

The Tory general election manifesto includes claims to end the charges – but only a fraction of patients, visitors and NHS staff would see the benefit of the policy https://t.co/PKRUIbMRWb — Peter Stefanovic (@PeterStefanovi2) November 24, 2019

And the Conservative Party isn’t even pretending that it’ll try and invest in public services:

Tory Manifesto announces just £3bn per year increase in public spending over course of parliament compared with just £83bn for Labour. @BorisJohnson making almost zero attempt to match @jeremycorbyn on public service spending. #ToryManifesto — Robert Peston (@Peston) November 24, 2019

The choice facing the country on 12 December is crystal clear. Vote for another Etonian who continually lies, and offers empty promises. Or vote for a manifesto of hope and change. The crowds that gather whenever these two leaders appear in public have certainly spoken. Let’s hope the rest of the country follows their example.

Featured image via YouTube