Laura Kuenssberg is eerily quiet about the major attack on the Tories

Boris Johnson and Laura Kuenssberg
Fréa Lockley


Michael Heseltine has launched a scathing attack on the Conservative Party. The former deputy leader told voters to back the Liberal Democrats instead of voting Tory. You’d think this would be huge news. But Laura Kuenssberg seems eerily quiet on the matter.

Tory voters shouldn’t vote Tory

The BBC did report that Heseltine told Conservative voters to vote for former Conservatives standing as independents or Lib Dem candidates.

On 26 November, Heseltine told BBC Radio 4‘s Today show that it’s a “complete nonsense” that Brexit “can be done by Christmas”. He continued:

I cannot vote or support people who are going to make the country poorer and less influential, full stop, end of story.

Yet the BBC‘s political editor has hardly said a word about this. She did send out one tweet on 25 November, when ITV first reported on Heseltine’s Tory takedown:

But since then, silence.

In contrast…

Her comments about an attack on Jeremy Corbyn by chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis followed immediately after her tweet about Heseltine. But her language is a total contrast.

According to Kuenssberg, this is “unprecedented” and came “blasting” into Labour’s campaign:

And since then, her Twitter feed contains continual references to attacks on the Labour leader. She did note that Lord Dubs was on BBC Radio 4, but not a whisper or mention of Heseltine. Also, she gave no indication of Dubs’ position:

And, as many people also noticed, the BBC itself downplayed Heseltine’s “anti Tory intervention”, choosing to criticise Corbyn instead:

During a general election, the media is bound by special rules on political reporting. As Channel 4 notes in its guidance for producers:

These rules are designed to ensure one party or candidate does not get an advantage over the others and exist in addition to the general rules concerning impartiality.

Clearly the BBC’s blatantly disregarding these rules. It’s already been forced to apologise after editing out audience members laughing at Boris Johnson during the leaders’ debate. And Kuenssberg went all out to back Johnson’s manifesto.

When pro-Tory media bias is this blatant, it becomes even more vital how much we need to vote for change on 12 December.

Featured image via YouTube – BBC News

    1. “I cannot vote for people who are going to take away my £95K EU landowners grand and leave me 95 grand a year poorer, full stop, end of.” Michael Heseltine, who demands his welfare for the rich but doesn’t give one flying fuck for millions of people left destitute, homeless and starving by his own vile government.

