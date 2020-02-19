In one jaw-dropping sentence, Priti Patel reveals just how dishonest this government is

Priti Patel
Tracy Keeling


Home secretary Priti Patel did the rounds on TV to defend her government’s new immigration policy on 19 February. In an interview with Sky News, she made a jaw-dropping claim on a related topic that illustrates just how dishonest this government is.

No such thing

The government recently deported 17 people to Jamaica. Continuing Theresa May’s ‘hostile environment’ legacy, it originally planned to deport around 50 people, many of whom came to Britain as children.

On Sky News, Patel addressed the government’s defence for the deportations. Namely, that the people it deported were offenders, including for drug-related crimes. On the issue of drugs, Patel said:

There’s no such thing as ‘dabbling’ in drugs

Clearly, Patel’s message was: ‘anyone involved with drugs is a wrong ‘un and we are right to show them the door’.

Erm…

However, if that’s Patel’s opinion (or, indeed, the basis on which her Home Office is making deportation decisions), then she really should be rounding up people much closer to home. Because as people pointed out, a number of her own colleagues have ‘dabbled’ in drugs:

Do as I say, not as I do

Of course, Patel has no intention of rounding up her colleagues and throwing them on a flight or into a cell. Because as Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has said, it’s one rule for them and another for “young black boys born in the Caribbean”:

The hypocrisy, dishonesty, and gall of this government really knows no bounds.

Featured image via The Telegraph/YouTube

    1. Then there’s the footage [available on youtube] of George Osborne in parliament on 26.11.2014, sat behind David Cameron at the Dispatch Box, clearly out of his face on what was presumed to be cocaine.

      We did well to get rid of them both, two bird-brains with one stoned.

