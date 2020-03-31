As most people fight to save lives, some on the right are showing truly barbaric priorities

Coronavirus and Toby Young
Ed Sykes


The coronavirus response from eugenicist attention-seeker Toby Young has been utterly disgusting, as you’d expect. But it’s perfect for summing up the hard-right’s barbaric, even sociopathic, priorities right now.

In new comments, Young has criticised the government’s “economic bailout”, saying:

Spending that kind of money to extend the lives of a few hundred thousand mostly elderly people with underlying health problems by one or two years is a mistake.

Start your day with The Canary News Digest

Fresh and fearless; get excellent independent journalism from The Canary, delivered straight to your inbox every morning.




He essentially argues for ending the UK’s coronavirus lockdown in order to avoid economic crisis, and suggests that people who die as a result will be “acceptable collateral damage”.

Related articles

If Young’s argument sounds familiar, meanwhile, it’s because it basically sums up the devastating political choices the Tories have made in the past decade.

A familiar story of ‘economy over lives’

As The Canary detailed previously, decades of right-wing ideological dominance in Britain has created extreme inequality, with the ultra-rich taking home more and more of the country’s income. And the last decade of Conservative-led governments was no exception.

At least 130,000 people died as a result of just one aspect of the Tories’ ideological austerity. This unnecessary programme from the billionairebacked Tories and their allies starved the NHS and other public services of funding. The health service in particular has been left in crisis. Austerity also sparked a rise in poverty, foodbank usage, and widespread suffering for some of the country’s most vulnerable people. One recent report, meanwhile, revealed that the rise in life expectancy in England has been ‘slowing dramatically’.

This was all a political choice. It was not a necessary result of the 2007/8 capitalist crash. Political elites chose to bail out the banks and inflict crushing austerity on ordinary people. As 163 economists wrote in late 2019, the “UK economy needs reform” because:

We have had ten years of near zero productivity growth. Corporate investment has stagnated. Average earnings are still lower than in 2008.

It’s all about political choices

Toby Young argued:

When economies contract, life expectancy declines, due to, among other things, a rise in poverty, violent crime and suicide.

He also referred to:

a 15% drop in GDP which will inevitably result in more loss of life.

Nothing here is ‘inevitable’, though. Unnecessary loss of life is a result of political choices. Tory-led governments have essentially told us that widespread suffering is necessary to help the economy. But a meaningful recovery never came in the 2010s. So the suffering they inflicted was basically pointless.

Today, amid a government coronavirus response that some have called a “national scandal”, warped elitist priorities are clear again. The Tories first tried to downplay the crisis to protect the economy:

And although it’s something people like Young seem to have no problems with (much like NHS cuts), the UK has been splurging massive amounts of money unnecessarily on the military while NHS workers continue to express serious concerns about lacking protective equipment:

As comedian Omid Djalili summarised:

Young may no longer be a representative of the Tory government. But his barbaric coronavirus response perfectly sums up the priorities of Britain’s elites.

We all deserve better. And now more than ever, we need to stand up and demand it.

Featured image via Flickr – NIAIDFlickr – Jason Michael

Since you're here...

We know you don’t need a lecture. You wouldn’t be here if you didn’t care.
Now, more than ever, we need your help to challenge the rightwing press and hold power to account. Please help us survive and thrive.

The Canary Support

Related articles