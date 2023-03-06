Muslims in Europe are ‘checking the label’ to avoid supporting apartheid

In the runup to Ramadan, Muslims are being encouraged to #CheckTheLabel. It’s a movement which aims to ensure that money spent by Muslims this Ramadan does not go towards supporting Israel’s apartheid against Palestinians.

A message to #CheckTheLabel

The Palestinian campaign group Friends of Al-Aqsa (FOA) has launched the initiative. As part of the announcement, Shamiul Joarder of FOA said:

By choosing not to buy Israeli dates this Ramadan the Muslim community can send a clear and powerful message of condemnation of Israel’s illegal occupation and apartheid in Palestine

In a press release sent out by the group, it noted that:

Israel is the world’s largest producer of Medjoul dates, with 50% of Israel’s dates exported to Europe. These dates are then sold in major supermarkets as well as local shops across the continent.

The press release went on to say:

So far in 2023 Israel has killed at least 62 Palestinians including 13 children – the equivalent of 1 child every 5 days. The Israeli government is increasing home demolitions at an alarming rate and has promised to expand illegal settlements at an unprecedented level. The world’s leading human rights organisations (Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch) have said that Israel is committing the crime of apartheid, but European states are failing to impose sanctions on Israel and uphold international law. Related articles Israelis enacted more illegal collective punishment against Palestinians in Huwara

Israel continues to use anti-terror rhetoric to justify its naked aggression Read on...

📺 WATCH: See how easy it is for us to #CheckTheLabel on dates. That way by the end of #Ramadan all the Israeli dates we put back down will be left on shelves across Europe! 💪🏾 #BDS #BoycottIsraeliDates pic.twitter.com/Ab77Az21yb — Friends of Al Aqsa (@FriendsofAlAqsa) March 2, 2023

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions

Joarder added:

It’s time to renew our commitment to BDS this Ramadan.

BDS stands for ‘Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions’. According to the BDS website, it’s a movement which works:

to end international support for Israel’s oppression of Palestinians and pressure Israel to comply with international law.

The Canary has reported extensively on BDS, as well as its successes and challenges. Among those challenges are political attempts to put an end to the movement despite its peaceful and legal actions. So, #CheckTheLabel is another forward move in the ongoing BDS campaign. Joarder added:

We must remember that as a community we are powerful – we can make our voices heard through the simple act of putting Israeli dates back on the shelf. All we need to do is #CheckTheLabel and not buy dates from apartheid Israel.

As #Ramadan approaches, please remember to #CheckTheLabel to avoid buying dates from apartheid Israel. 1️⃣ All you need to do is check the label on any date packaging for: ISRAEL

WEST BANK

JORDAN VALLEY 2️⃣ Here are also some Israeli date brands to look out for: pic.twitter.com/K9rjcTnwC7 — Friends of Al Aqsa (@FriendsofAlAqsa) March 4, 2023

A day of action to encourage Muslims to #CheckTheLabel has been called at UK mosques on 17 March, the last Friday before Ramadan. There will also be an online awareness drive on the final weekend before the holy month. You can visit the FOA website to learn more about the importance of checking the label the next time you shop.

Featured image via Twitter – Friends of Al Aqsa