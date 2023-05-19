Israeli extremists and security forces raid Al-Aqsa mosque

Israeli forces raided Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque on Thursday 18 May. Israeli ministers and officials reportedly also joined the storming, which prevented Palestinians from attending the call to prayer. Indeed, the attack drew condemnation from Gulf states and even drew mild censure from the US, Israel‘s major backer.

Police presence had increased ahead of a march through the area by far-right Israeli settlers. But at 7am Thursday morning the mosque was cleared by security forces and settlers stormed in.

Middle East Eye reported that a number of far-right Israeli politicians were present:

Several lawmakers were in their ranks, including Negev and Galilee Development Minister Yitzhak Wasserlauf, who belongs to the far-right Jewish Power party. Three MPs in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, Dan Illouz, Amit Halevi and Ariel Kallner, also partook.

Al-Aqsa raid

Security forces bullied and harassed local people, as a video shared on Twitter showed:

lsraeli occasionally forces assault Palestinian female worshippers in the vicinity of Al-Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/rMhFy6JpE3 — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 18, 2023

Another Twitter video appears to show Israeli officials touring Al-Aqsa mosque under guard. Middle East Eye reported religious rituals were carried out there against official agreements:

lsraeli officials invade the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/FlZDJBGpiL — TIMES OF GAZA (@Timesofgaza) May 18, 2023

Elsewhere, security forces attacked Al-Aqsa worshippers in the narrow streets around the ancient site of worship:

lsraeli forces attack the Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa pic.twitter.com/oytSpG0Rs1 — Muhammad Smiry 🇵🇸 (@MuhammadSmiry) May 19, 2023

Footage showed an elderly man detained by a number of heavily armed Israeli police:

Israeli occupation troops detained an elderly Palestinian man and his wife at Al-Malek Fisal Gate at Al-Aqsa Mosque. pic.twitter.com/hbaCuJstG3 — PALESTINE ONLINE 🇵🇸 (@OnlinePalEng) May 18, 2023

US censure

The latest raids were part of a ‘flag march’. These always centre on calls for anti-Palestinian violence. Even the US condemned the “Death to Arabs” chants used on the march:

The United States unequivocally opposes racist language of any form. We condemn the hateful chants such as “Death to Arabs” during today’s marches in Jerusalem. — Matthew Miller (@StateDeptSpox) May 19, 2023

However, this is not expected to turn into any real measure or stop US support for Israel.

Another video showed teargas hurled at Palestinians:

Israeli occupation forces launched today tear gas at Palestinian worshippers protecting Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa Mosque from extremist Jewish colonizers who brutally attacked the worshippers and tried to storm the Muslim holy site. pic.twitter.com/gmbYeuZx5s — Quds News Network (@QudsNen) May 19, 2023

Raids of this kind are common. Their aim is clear: to show Israeli power. Elected officials were present and armed forces helped the raiders. Ultimately, Israel’s major backers issue weak statements, then look on without lifting a finger. All this is commonplace for Palestinians living under apartheid Israel.

Featured image via Wikimedia Commons/Andrew Shiva, cropped to 770 x 403, CC BY-SA 4.0.