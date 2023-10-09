Starmer has ‘drained the swamp’ in Labour, says Jeffrey Epstein’s associate

Lord Peter Mandelson – an associate of the late international paedophile Jeffrey Epstein – has expressed his confidence in the Labour Party under Keir Starmer. His intervention has once again prompted people to share pictures of him with his criminal associate:

As Mandelson is obviously an excellent judge of character, we should take his opinions on Starmer very, very seriously.

Lord Mandelson – paedophile associate

Mandelson’s association with paedophile Epstein has been known for some time. Just this year, however, a report from JPMorgan Chase suggested that Mandelson was closer to Epstein than we previously knew. As reported by the Independent:

Labour peer Peter Mandelson’s “particularly close relationship” with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein has been detailed in a shock report by JPMorgan Chase. The dossier laid bare the senior political figure’s ties to the late paedophile – who was close enough to the former Labour cabinet minister to call him “Petie”. The report also suggests that Lord Mandelson stayed at Epstein’s New York home in June 2009 – when he was still Gordon Brown’s business secretary and the financier was serving 18 months in prison for soliciting prostitution from a minor.

Mandelson also allegedly called Epstein for a favour in 2009 when the infamous paedophile was in a Florida jail for committing crimes of a paedophilic nature. There’s nothing to suggest that this favour had anything to do with Epstein’s crimes, although Epstein would have been the man to ask, as he was a famously successful paedophile.

The Independent reported that Mandelson’s spokesperson said:

Lord Mandelson very much regrets ever having been introduced to Epstein.

However, it’s not clear if this regret hinges on Epstein’s crimes or the increased public awareness of them, as the JPMorgan report suggests that Mandelson continued to associate with Epstein well after he was convicted of paedophilic crimes in 2008. The paper went on to report that:

The emails also show that in January 2010 – only months after Epstein was released from prison – he set up a meeting between Lord Mandelson and Mr Staley at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. The emails in JPMorgan’s report also show Epstein saying “Petie” was with him in Paris on two occasions after Mandelson left office, in November 2010 and January 2011. A spokesman for the Labour peer would not confirm or deny that he stayed at Epstein’s homes in New York and Paris.

And Mandelson’s spokesperson added:

This connection has been a matter of public record for some time. He never had any kind of professional or business relationship with Epstein in any form.

It’s a strange statement in a sense, as it would arguably be better to claim the dealings were purely professional. If they weren’t professional, then that only leaves pleasure. The pleasure of associating with a paedophile.

You have to laugh

People had some choice words for Mandelson’s latest intervention:

‘A whole range of people’

Starmer is also a man of good judgement, as the Telegraph reported in June this year:

Sir Keir Starmer will continue receiving advice from Lord Mandelson, despite accusations he maintained a friendship with Jeffrey Epstein

The same article notes:

Yesterday Sir Keir’s spokesman said there were “a whole range of people that Keir Starmer talks to” including “people who were part of the last Labour government including Peter Mandelson”.

It is important to invite advice from “a whole range of people”. One range you can probably avoid, however, is those who associate with sex criminals and those who don’t. Just speaking to the latter should be fine. You don’t need to associate with people who associate with paedophiles – people like Peter Mandelson, associate of paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

