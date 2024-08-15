It appears that the West has finally got its story straight: that it was Ukraine’s authorities that blew up the Nord Stream pipeline; that president Zelensky personally authorised it, and that the CIA knew about the plot. However, why has a Western corporate media outlet suddenly revealed this now? And moreover, was it really Zelensky – or was it actually the US, and Western powers are now making the Ukrainian president the fall guy?

US finally gets it story straight over Nord Stream

The Wall Street Journal insists that, after Russia invaded its neighbour in early 2022, Ukrainian businessmen and military officers plotted to deal a blow to the delivery of Russian gas to Europe. This reportedly got the backing of President Zelensky at first, but then the CIA found out and suggested he call it all off.

The story goes that ‘rogue’ figures continued anyway, driven in part by alcohol. And now, German investigators have said Ukrainian operatives were responsible. Ukrainian officials have denied involvement, and are unlikely to testify or face extradition.

However, the sabotage certainly sounds more like something the CIA would be happily supporting, rather than trying to stop. Indeed, award-winning reporter Seymour Hersh wrote a piece in 2023, using an anonymous source, which suggested the CIA was responsible. There were also, as Hersh highlighted, many hints from US politicians about the threat that Nord Stream may face if Russia invaded Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin, who some have called “Frankenstein’s monster of neoliberalism”, emerged after the devastating period in the 1990s where living standards were drastically worsening and mass privatisation created severe inequality. And he was very cosy with Western leaders at the start. But far from suffering after two years of war, Putin’s economy seems to be doing fine. If anything, Western sanctions may have even pushed Putin into some more populist economic measures.

Zelensky, the CIA, Russia? So what?

So why is the news about Ukrainians being responsible for the Nord Stream attack coming now? Is it perhaps that the West is looking for a way to back away from the war and negotiate? As author Tony Norfield suggests, this could be “a sign Western support for Zelensky et al is fading”.

Journalist Thomas Fazi suggested that even if it was Ukraine (and presumably not the US), then it’s almost as damning a story anyway:

Ultimately, though, and as Mint Press News alluded to – the finger still does point at the US:

It was perhaps Declassified UK’s Matt Kennard which perhaps summed it up best:

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine didn’t come without warning from a contextual vaccuum. And neither did the sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines.

However, both had massive impacts on the world, hurting the poorest people the most – as is usually the case. As always – and whoever it was who blew up Nord Stream – it shows that the rest of us are just pawns in politicians’ global game of chess.

