Grifting dickheads are finally deciding to leave the UK – and it’s what we’ve all been waiting for.

I’m in the airport pub (Wetherspoons) and came across an elderly couple. We started talking and they said they’re leaving England due to the amount of foreigners. I said same. There was a glint of sadness in their eyes We had a very productive conversation. They told me… https://t.co/zV58QQ7D6o — Lord Miles Official (@real_lord_miles) March 29, 2025

Lord Miles: pure bigotry

Miles Routledge – who seems to have nicknamed himself ‘Lord Miles’ – is a British adventurer who has previously sparked controversy with his racist comments and ‘war tourism’. He joked about launching nuclear bombs at India. Before that, he was known for being the British student that was stranded in Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover of 2021.

His X feed is nothing other than pure narrow-minded bigotry. From rants about ‘lgtv perverts, rocket scientists, chavs and stinky tech support workers’ to migrants having a “victim inferiority complex”.

Today, I permanently left England. There are too many lgtv perverts, rocket scientists, chavs and stinky tech support workers. London is 33% English and some areas of the UK are 0%. Anglos are very depressed in England. You can only be British if you’re white. They say England… — Lord Miles Official (@real_lord_miles) March 29, 2025

Imagine being so mad at foreigners invading your country that you decide to get your own back, and invade theirs.

Leaving England because of the number of foreigners… to find a country with er… less foreigners?! https://t.co/O1yFozuck2 — Brendan Cox (@MrBrendanCox) March 31, 2025

I might start getting serious about Afghanistan tourism, might open an institution in kabul, see what’s possible. A lot of potential 💵 — Lord Miles Official (@real_lord_miles) March 24, 2025

They’re going to be devastated when they realise there’ll be even more foreigners in the foreign country they’re emigrating to. https://t.co/DyyFZPvqlg — Cat Mom 🐈‍⬛ (@arocxo) March 31, 2025

This says it all:

Everyone asking where I’m going, nowhere and everywhere. No country for more than a few months, constantly doing business and adventure. Nomadic so I can not pay tax towards my corrupt enemy government and have more going to the church and my pocket — Lord Miles Official (@real_lord_miles) March 29, 2025

The long and short of it is, he doesn’t want to pay tax.

Hard earned cash? Yeah right…

Some X users pointed out that millionaires with ‘aluminum hand luggage’ would not be chilling in ‘Spoons before their flight. But maybe their taking a leaf out of the ‘man of the people’ Farage playbook and giving their not-so-hard earned cash to Tim Martin.

Branded aluminium hand luggage and they’re in Spoons instead of a nice, first class lounge?

I smell a made up story. https://t.co/csOQn3yANm — Ferret (@Ferretgrove) March 31, 2025

As for the millionaire parasitic landlords with *checks notes* “branded aluminum hand luggage” (we think you’ll find it’s aluminium in your native Brits, Miles) – let me crack out my tiny violin to send them off. Here’s to the ‘foreigners’ not paying rent for their undoubtedly terribly maintained and overpriced properties making sure they missed out on branded gold hand luggage for this one-way trip:

Finally, some good news. Racist, private landlord parasite pensioners, leave country because of foreigners to become, yes, foreigners. https://t.co/yr9wtrVXHz — Soopagaz – 💎🙌🦍 (@soopagaz) March 31, 2025

Rich landlord wankers leaving? Oh no!! Landlords provide no value to society so good riddance. https://t.co/1S0vQ9c5G8 — Curtis Daly (@CurtisDaly_) March 30, 2025

We don’t put much stock in that racist millionaire couple’s aspersions on their tenants not paying their rent. We do however, have every reason to imagine they weren’t paying their fair share in tax – and that the new pension and inheritance tax rules too might have a small something to do with them making a beeline out of here.

Typical Brexiters who love Wetherspoons. They can enjoy their free movement but nobody else. As portfolio landlords, they are part of the problem. Good riddance to them, no use at all to the UK. Someone else’s baggage now. https://t.co/fGfaykmuRH — North East Bristol & South Glos Frome Valley (@MakeBristolFair) March 31, 2025

I’m not the foreigner they’re being a racist prick to but good riddance. I love living here, and it’s only made better by narrow minded twats like these people leaving. Byeeeeee ✌🏼 https://t.co/qIYJkzS5ny — Chels (@ChelseyxLynn) March 31, 2025

The country losing its hard-done by hard-working millionaires? More like exploitative wealth hoarders high-tailing out of the UK at the merest mumblings of a wealth tax.

Today, the UK got just a little bit less shit – and it was all thanks to you Miles – because Lord insufferable of fucking nowhere will be miles away and with any luck, never coming back.

Feature image via the Canary