Donald Trump has decided he wants to be the next Pope. Yes, you read that right:

Donald Trump when asked who he would like to see as Pope: “I’d like to be Pope. That would be my #1 choice.” pic.twitter.com/tqKtc1PZm0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 29, 2025

Trump and that hubris

Whilst many on social media speculated that he was in fact joking, the level of hubris Trump has shown during his time in office shows that he probably does think he is qualified for the job:

help he’s so stupid it hurts https://t.co/BnaNH9wH0x — Laddington Bear (@tabloid_queen) April 29, 2025

We’ve known for years that Trump is deranged. However, considering he isn’t even baptised, this is a whole new level of… well:

WILD statement for a guy who isn’t even catholic https://t.co/Qtxeu707RK — selene 🏳️‍⚧️ (@starlitselene) April 29, 2025

Today, Trump said his “number one choice” is to be the next Pope. This is the guy who couldn’t name a single Bible verse. pic.twitter.com/Mz5pn30BdZ — Max Flugrath🗳️ (@MaxFlugrath) April 30, 2025

Given the huge amounts of his unqualified friends that he has put in positions of power since re-entering the white house though, he probably thinks the position is fair game:

God wouldn’t let that happen, Jesus would slap you https://t.co/MXeLSDAjZ8 — 𝗔𝗟𝗘𝗫𝗜𝗢𝗦 (she/he/they) (@majortvaddict) April 30, 2025

havent the catholics suffered enough this month https://t.co/AfjzWbpEn7 — ✡︎ Jordan Novak ✡︎ (@tirednovak) April 30, 2025

Suddenly the conspiracy theories about JD Vance killing the Pope are starting to feel a little more believable:

So jd Vance DID kill the pope https://t.co/d7y0M7sr7j — Astrophellians ☆ CEO OF JOHNSHI ⭐️🗡️ (@astrophellians) April 30, 2025

i mean we’re just entirely beyond parody at this point https://t.co/WGrayz7icK — stephen (@alsostephenking) April 29, 2025

Of course, the citrus-tanned felon president couldn’t be any more different from the recently departed Pope Francis.

While Trump was kidnapping the US’s own citizens for opposing genocide, Francis was… opposing genocide. Needless to say, if the head of the Catholic church had made a state visit to the US before his passing, ICE might have spirited him away before he went to meet his maker.

Obviously there’s nothing devout Catholic about Trump. However, Trump’s right-wing fascistic rhetoric is popular in Bible Belt evangelical America. So it’s hardly surprising that the egocentric president thinks he can muscle his way into the Vatican next.

There is one way that Trump would fit right in of course. And it’s his horrific history of predatory male behaviour. A rapist president to head the Catholic church swimming in child sexual abuse scandals? He might actually be right at home.

One thing’s for sure, with the world already going to shit, Trump wouldn’t be a ‘spiritual’ religious leader the world needs. But he sure might be the one the world deserves.

